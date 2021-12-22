In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, Kody's rules include masking up in public, sanitizing and washing hands, and disinfecting groceries, among other things

Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Reacts to Wives' Criticisms About His COVID Rules — 'Pissing Me Off'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is frustrated over the criticism of his COVID-19 pandemic rules.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Kody, 52 and his four wives gather for a socially-distanced meeting to discuss the set of rules he is expecting wives Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn to follow if they want him to visit their respective Flagstaff, Arizona, homes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Where were these rules when I asked for months and months and months, 'How do we get together?' Nobody offered these up," Janelle, 52, explains in a confessional.

"Yeah, I mean some of these are great, but clean mail with alcohol wipes?" says Janelle. "I'm looking at these rules and I'm astounded."

Kody's rules include wearing masks in public, sanitizing and washing hands, and disinfecting groceries, among other things.

"No movie theaters, bars, fitness center, or restaurants," Janelle reads off Kody's list of rules. "Kids can see friends if maintaining 10-foot social distance and only for limited times," she continues before adding, "Clean mail with alcohol wipes."

Sister Wives Credit: TLC

In her confessional, Janelle refers to the strict list of protocols as the "10 billion commandments of Kody."

"You can mock it or you can find a way," Kody responds.

"Are you too lazy to do a few chores?" he says during confessional. "All these are is little chores."

"I don't think these rules are realistic, at all, for real-world," Christine criticizes. She and Kody split in November.

Meanwhile, Robyn says during her confessional that the rules don't seem "hard to follow – if it means having Kody in my home."

"I'm open to having a list of rules for Kody to come over," Meri laughs.

Elsewhere in the clip, Christine asks, "So, if we follow these rules in my house, we'll be able to get together for Christmas Day?" while looking in Robyn's direction, prompting Robyn to point to Kody.

Sister Wives Credit: TLC

"Are you the head of the family?" he interrupts, directing the question toward Robyn.

"It's pissing me off. They're looking to Robyn for some kind of approval. I don't have a head wife in this family," he says, adding, "Now, I've had women try to be."

Robyn cries in a confessional and says it's "so ridiculous" for anyone to think she was the mastermind behind Kody's rules. "I know Kody's like this. He's not gonna have a wife come in and try to tell him what to do," she explains, adding, "He's just not."

Kody previously expressed his annoyance with the challenges of the pandemic and figuring out how to navigate their multi-household families safely.

During a discussion with Janelle, he says that he's "not going to negotiate" with their children on whether or not they abide by the family's COVID-19 rules. "You're either in and you're complying with our standard," he says. "Or I'm not coming around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Plural marriage is a struggle. It's a hard thing," Kody continues. "I am not the head of this family. You know, I'm the head of the household [in] some places, I'm just not right here. And that's not the deal we made when we got married."

This season on Sister Wives, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how the entire Brown family is able to interact. Kody has put protocols in place to ensure everyone is socially distancing, but each wife has been abiding by their own set of rules in their respective households.