Sister Wives: Kody Brown Doesn't 'Feel Safe in an Intimate Place' with Meri — 'Never Will Again'

Meri and Kody Brown are opening up about their fractured relationship.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's one-on-one episode of Sister Wives, host Sukanya Krishnan asks Meri, 51, about why she remains with Kody, 53, despite having said that their relationship has not had any intimacy for over a decade.

"This is my family, like I don't understand people who think, 'Well just because you don't have this relationship with Kody, why don't you just leave?' Because I don't want to," she says. "It doesn't make sense to me when people ask me that all the time."

Meri and Kody wed in 1990. Three years later Janelle Brown entered into the pair's plural marriage and Christine Brown followed shortly after in 1994. Robyn Brown joined the polyamorous dynamic in 2010, though she legally wed Kody in 2014 as Meri separated from him on paper.

Christine announced her separation last November from Kody after 25 years together. When asked why she didn't follow in Christine's footsteps, Meri says in the new clip, "All I can say is we're two different people, we have two different sets of values."

Christine, 49, comments on the situation in her own one-on-one as well.

"I don't know how she does it," she says of Meri maintaining a non-intimate relationship with Kody. "I guess she's more fine with it than I am."

Kody, meanwhile, is firm in his position that he has no desire to have any sort of intimacy with Meri.

"There's a point where intimacy is just damaged. It's misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there is no real safety, I'm not going there," he says.

"You're telling me that you don't feel safe with Meri?" Krishnan asks, to which he replies, "No, and I never will again. I will be her friend, I will do what I can to protect her. I will build a house for her out on Coyote pass, but I'm never going to feel safe in an intimate place."

Krishnan then inquires about whether Meri "hurt" him to the point where things cannot be fixed, and Kody confirms.

"And that wasn't from the catfishing, it was just the catfish woke me up out of the daze I guess," he says, bringing up an incident that occurred between them several years back.

In 2015, Meri revealed that she'd been catfished after entering into an online relationship with someone she thought was a man but who actually turned out to be a female admirer. Though Kody and Meri entered therapy to deal with the emotional fallout, he admitted years later that he no longer desired to be intimate with her.

"So Meri's committed to staying with the family, she has a relationship with the larger family, the kids, Robyn … and a friendship with you. Is that going to be enough?" Krishnan asks.

"I don't think that's enough for anybody, but everybody makes their choices," Kody concludes.