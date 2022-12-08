Entertainment TV 'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten into Submission' by Husband Kody In Sunday's episode, Janelle escalates her rhetoric amid an ongoing emotional battle with Kody, telling him: "I'm not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don't need it. I don't deserve it" By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Janelle and Kody Brown still can't seem to get on the same page — and they ultimately have a big, blowout fight because of it. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives episode, the pair argue in front of Kody's other wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. Kody, 53, believes that Janelle is "culpable for not having any respect for me about the COVID rules" he previously put in place to keep the family safe. But his strict guidelines wound up causing division amongst the family, including with the couple's sons. "Kody, you are asking me to choose between my children and you," says Janelle, 53. Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief' TLC Kody then claims that his second wife "belittled" what he was trying to accomplish. And as he attempts to drive his point further, he stands from his seat and raises his voice to say: "I'm mad as hell because everybody put this s--- on me." "When I finally get sick from COVID, that was a death-like experience," he says. "I realize that you just can't run from it by now. I was just trying to protect my family." Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says Janelle Is 'Betraying' Him During Time with Ex Christine: 'This Is My House' Growing increasingly frustrated, Kody says: "I can't believe I've done all this to save you! To save Truely! To save my children." "I was trying to protect [my kids] and I got criticism from you and from my boys. The worst criticism. Zero respect," he continues. "You guys wonder why I'm mad? I've gone 18 months being persecuted by my own family for trying to protect them. My heart is broken. Christine left because of this." TLC Janelle, on the other hand, feels the pair "see it very differently." She then reiterates it's not her "fault," even though Kody may think otherwise "Kody, I was doing what I could," she says. "I was walking a line between my adult children and you and everybody else. I was following all the CDC guidelines." Sister Wives' Kody Brown Feels 'So Rejected' — Like He's 'Begging' Janelle for a 'Deeper Relationship' In a confessional, Janelle says she doesn't feel she needs to "defend" her actions to Kody. "This is the same ole argument. I don't need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I'm just not. I just don't need this," she says. "In the last 18 months, I've realized that I'm pretty good. I'm independent, and I'm not going to stand here and be yelled at," she adds. "I just don't need it. I don't deserve it and I don't need it." TLC Tensions between Janelle and Kody have been rising all season long. In last week's episode, the longtime couple openly discussed whether their marriage still worked. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.