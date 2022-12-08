'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten into Submission' by Husband Kody

Janelle and Kody Brown still can't seem to get on the same page — and they ultimately have a big, blowout fight because of it.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives episode, the pair argue in front of Kody's other wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

Kody, 53, believes that Janelle is "culpable for not having any respect for me about the COVID rules" he previously put in place to keep the family safe. But his strict guidelines wound up causing division amongst the family, including with the couple's sons.

"Kody, you are asking me to choose between my children and you," says Janelle, 53.

TLC

Kody then claims that his second wife "belittled" what he was trying to accomplish. And as he attempts to drive his point further, he stands from his seat and raises his voice to say: "I'm mad as hell because everybody put this s--- on me."

"When I finally get sick from COVID, that was a death-like experience," he says. "I realize that you just can't run from it by now. I was just trying to protect my family."

Growing increasingly frustrated, Kody says: "I can't believe I've done all this to save you! To save Truely! To save my children."

"I was trying to protect [my kids] and I got criticism from you and from my boys. The worst criticism. Zero respect," he continues. "You guys wonder why I'm mad? I've gone 18 months being persecuted by my own family for trying to protect them. My heart is broken. Christine left because of this."

TLC

Janelle, on the other hand, feels the pair "see it very differently." She then reiterates it's not her "fault," even though Kody may think otherwise

"Kody, I was doing what I could," she says. "I was walking a line between my adult children and you and everybody else. I was following all the CDC guidelines."

In a confessional, Janelle says she doesn't feel she needs to "defend" her actions to Kody.

"This is the same ole argument. I don't need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I'm just not. I just don't need this," she says.

"In the last 18 months, I've realized that I'm pretty good. I'm independent, and I'm not going to stand here and be yelled at," she adds. "I just don't need it. I don't deserve it and I don't need it."

TLC

Tensions between Janelle and Kody have been rising all season long. In last week's episode, the longtime couple openly discussed whether their marriage still worked.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.