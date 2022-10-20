Christine Brown and Kody Brown are not on the same page.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes some time away from the family to help officiate his friend's wedding. But his decision doesn't sit well with his ex-wife Christine — or their children.

"Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, tells the cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken."

Christine then reveals that Ysbael questioned how Kody, 53, could "justify" officiating a wedding but declined to be with her in the hospital during her scoliosis surgery and recovery.

"Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody says in his own defense. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it."

Christine, however, is "mad" over the situation.

"What the hell. You think you get to go officiate your friend's wedding and not take care of your own family?" she says. "I don't have to deal with him anymore because I'm not married to him. So glad I'm not because I cannot respect this person anymore. Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man."

But Kody thinks that Christine is trying to make him out to be the "villain."

"The lack of love between us was for a reason," he adds.

Christine and Kody announced their separation on Instagram in November 2021. At the time, the longtime couple had been together for 25 years.

Kody is still spiritually married to wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. But he's only legally married to Robyn, 44, and is currently maintaining a platonic friendship with Meri, 51.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.