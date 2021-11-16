Sister Wives Season Premiere Sneak Peek: Christine Brown Says Her Marriage to Kody Is 'Sad' 

Since this season of the TLC series was filmed, Christine Brown has announced her split from husband Kody

Christine Brown's marital woes with now-ex Kody Brown appear to be taking center stage in the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, airing Sunday on TLC, Kody, 52, sits down with his four wives — Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn — to discuss their property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Christine, though, is still wishing Kody would agree to move the family back to Utah and admits she is struggling in her marriage with him. (Since the season filmed, Christine and Kody have announced their split after 25 years together).

"Christine is upset. I understand it," an emotional Robyn, 43, tells the cameras in the clip. "It's scary, it's been absolutely scary, what our family culture is looking like because we are not spending time together."

Sister Wives Christine Brown | Credit: TLC

In their group conversation, Janelle, 52, similarly acknowledges Christine's feelings.

"I don't know that this is something that fixes itself right away so don't be thinking it's all gone and it's all put to bed or whatever," she says. "I want to honor where you are."

Kody, however, is focused on figuring out how they will build on their Arizona property. "We have to get all the property boundaries figured out though, that we have to do because we have to be able to move on that," he says. "We don't want to wait any longer."

Though she doesn't respond to Kody at all, Christine, 49, tells the cameras that she's "hurt."

"This whole thing is hard, it's not just about moving back to Utah, it's not just about that," she says. "I'm not going to make any drastic decisions on what I'm going to do next today — I am hurt today."

Sister Wives Credit: TLC

After Kody concludes the meeting, Christine adds in her confessional, "I really needed his support, I really did."

"Marriage is hard, but I never wanted the kind of marriage that I have now," she continues. "I never wanted to be so estranged and have extremely limited physical contact, not even hand holding."

"It's sad, my marriage to Kody is sad," Christine concludes.