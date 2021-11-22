Sister Wives: Christine 'Not Excited' About Kody's Plans for the Family's Coyote Pass Property

Christine Brown, who announced her split from Kody Brown earlier this month, voiced her dissatisfaction with the Coyote Pass construction plans on Sister Wives' season 16 premiere

Tensions between Christine and Kody Brown were front and center during Sunday's Sister Wives season 16 premiere.

The TLC series picked up where things left off last season, with Christine, 49, at a crossroads in relationship with Kody, 52. The premiere comes almost three weeks after the two announced their separation after 25 years together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their biggest issue, as seen on Sunday's episode, was Christine's desire to return to Utah, while Kody and his three other wives — Meri, Robyn and Janelle — wanted to stay in Arizona. The conflict brought Christine to tears, leading her to tell Meri, 50, in private that she couldn't "do marriage with Kody anymore." But Meri advised her not to "give up" so quickly.

"You didn't put 30 years into this — 25, 28, wherever you are — to walk away," Meri said. "I didn't put 30 years in to walk away."

Sister Wives Kody Brown and Christine Brown | Credit: Christine Brown/INSTAGRAM

The episode then shifted gears to focus on the Brown family's Coyote Pass property, where they intended to build homes beside each other. Christine, Meri, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, joined Kody at Coyote Pass to discuss how to reconfigure the space — but they weren't all in agreement on the site's layout.

"I've had a couple of ideas. But what works right now and what works in the future, I haven't really discussed this with my wives, necessarily," Kody told the contractor.

Kody sectioned off five areas on the property's blueprint. He then told his wives for the first time: "The lot that would have the pond would most likely be my lot for full access for family."

Sister Wives Brown family | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

In a confessional, Christine said she thought it was "stupid" that Kody wanted his own house at Coyote Pass. "I guess he's going to use it for like, family gatherings," she said. "I'm like, what a waste of money."

Back at the side, the group went back and forth over the placement of the pond. While Kody reassured them it would be accessible to everyone, Meri argued that the pond would affect the placement of certain houses on the property — namely Christine's.

"It's the only configuration I can manage to go, 'This works,'" Kody said.

But Christine said she didn't want to "commit to anything" until she had walked around the property. To the cameras, she admitted: "I'm just over the conversation."

"I'm having a hard time holding it all in anyway," she continued. "We need to start walking or I'm going to start crying. That's what's going to happen here. If I express myself, I'm just going to cry. It's either [we] walk the property or I'm just going to walk away from this conversation entirely, because this is very frustrating."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With that, Kody and the wives took a tour of the property with the contractor. When the women fell behind, Kody whistled at them to get them back on track — behavior that did not sit well with Christine.

"What the holy hell!" she exclaimed. "Did you just whistle at us?"

Robyn chimed in, "We're trying to talk to [the contractor]."

Christine Brown Christine Brown | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

The group eventually made its way to Christine's lot on the property, which she seemed satisfied with. But she expressed her true feelings on the matter in a confessional.

"Honestly, I'm not excited to move onto this property," she said. "But we are [doing it], so I'd like to be excited about this property. I just have to talk myself into staying constantly now instead of just walking away."

Christine then revealed that her six children with Kody — son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11 — felt similarly about remaining in Arizona.

"None of my kids are going to stay in Flagstaff. They've all expressed no desire to live here whatsoever," she told the cameras. "They're all going to settle in Utah, ironically enough."

Christine said she was trying her best to "not be emotional" about the housing issue.

"I'm just trying to let go of having my house be where I wanted it," she said. "I thought we were going to try and build the cul-de-sac, like we had in Vegas, and have the four houses right there kind of close to each other. It just sounds really separate and I think it's kind of sad, to be honest, you know? But I am just not interested anymore."