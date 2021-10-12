Sister Wives Season 16: Power Struggles, Marital Woes Take Its Toll on Brown Family in New Teaser

Sister Wives is back for another season.

On Tuesday, TLC released a new supertease for the upcoming season of the reality series, starring Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. The season is set to premiere on Nov. 21.

In the clip, the family is struggling with having been quarantined from each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When it comes to the COVID virus, I'm not willing to gamble a family member's life," Kody, 52, says. "I am the only one that's going from home to home."

"Do you know what COVID's brought out, is how much we want to be a family," Christine, 49, notes. "We're not."

Kody is also shown in somewhat of a power struggle with Robyn, 43, apparently over COVID rules.

"Kody is not somebody to be run by one of his wives," Robyn says before the clip cuts to a scene of him asking her, "Are you the head of the family?"

"It's pissing me off, they're looking to Robyn for some kind of approval," Kody later adds. "I don't have a head wife in this family."

All the family drama seems to be taking a toll on the others, with Meri, 50, questioning whether she will "stay," adding, "I've considered everything."

"I don't know if Kody even wants to see everybody all together again, maybe he's fine just living separate," Christine says in her confessional, while Janelle, 52, adds, "I'm at my wits end with this whole bulls--- stuff."

"It's made me feel that the foundation that our family was built on is crumbling, I don't know," a tearful Robyn tells the cameras.

sister wives

Christine, meanwhile, is still looking to move back to Utah from Flagstaff, Arizona.

"I would move to Utah in a heartbeat, are you kidding me? Is it on the table still?" she asks Kody, who tells her that everyone else has said no to the move.

"I'm not going to talk to you," she replies, walking away from the conversation.

"Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he's got a full-functioning marriage," Christine says as the trailer ends. "Who would ever want to live like that?"