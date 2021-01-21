"I can't make him love me," Meri Brown says about husband Kody Brown in the Sister Wives season 10 supertease

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Wants to Move Back to Utah: 'I Can't Do Marriage with Kody Anymore'

The bond between the Sister Wives could be coming to an end.

In the supertease for the upcoming season 10 of Sister Wives, exclusively revealed by PEOPLE, Kody Brown, his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — and their families (they have a combined 18 children) are living in four separate, temporary homes amid the gobal pandemic. And as they are forced to spend time apart, a "divide in the family" arises.

Following their move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, last season, the Browns were hopeful to start a new chapter together on the land they had purchased. But when the family returns to TLC on Feb. 14, frustrations and tensions are high, with Meri feeling unloved by her husband and Christine saying she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore."

"Our family has been feeling really challenged since we came to Flagstaff because we've had to be in four separate homes," Janelle explains. "I'm very worried, because it looks like it's going to even be more separation."

Image zoom Sister Wives | Credit: TLC

Given the contagiousness of COVID-19 — and Kody being the "only one that's going from home to home" — Janelle tells her children that she "suggested to Dad that he maybe not come over."

Being apart, Meri questions: "How can we work our relationships if we can't even see each other to talk to?"

Later in the supertease, Kody asks the women if they "want to have a relationship" with their sister wives.

"Maybe there are some of us who are like, 'Look, I don't want it anymore,'" Janelle tells the cameras.

Image zoom Janelle Brown | Credit: TLC

Image zoom Christine Brown | Credit: TLC

Christine admits, "I freakin' want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to." She also says, "I'm sure everybody hates me all the time," before she's seen telling Robyn, "We don't have to do anything together."

In a confessional, Robyn says: "If you know that she's actually trying to sabotage your relationship with Kody, you can't trust her."

Image zoom Robyn Brown | Credit: TLC

Meanwhile, Meri's relationship with Kody has become "really sad," one of her fellow sister wives shares.

"I can't make him love me," Meri says in a confessional about Kody, who tells the cameras that "romance and sex are saved for people who are in love. If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would."

Image zoom Meri Brown | Credit: TLC

Image zoom Kody and Meri Brown | Credit: TLC

Though she has her own issues with Kody, Meri still finds herself comforting Christine, who questions if she wants to remain married.

"Meri, I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," an emotional Christine says to Meri, who tells her, "You don't get to give up like that."

Fighting back tears, Christine reveals: "I don't want to do it anymore."

Image zoom Meri and Christine Brown | Credit: TLC

As for Kody, he just wants his four wives to get along.

"I don't want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are," Kody says. "I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we've got in the family."