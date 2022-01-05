Sister Wives: Robyn Doesn't Want to 'Lie' to Her Kids About the Family's Separate Holiday Plans

Robyn Brown has to have an important talk with her children on this week's Sister Wives.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Robyn sits down with her children to discuss the Brown family's holiday plans.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown had previously decided they will not be spending Thanksgiving with everyone as they choose not to abide by husband Kody Brown's strict COVID-19 guidelines. Robyn, 43, admits to the cameras she's "frustrated" and "kinda hurt" by the two wives' plans, but she believes it's still important to inform her children of what's going on.

"Dad put together a list of all the things that each household has to do in order for the whole family to be able to get together," Robyn tells her kids. "Basically, Janelle said that her household, they're not able to follow those rules."

As Aurora questions whether they're "not able to or they're choosing not to" obey the rules, Robyn admits she's not entirely sure about what's actually occurring behind closed doors. Then, she confirms that Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, will be traveling to Utah for the holidays to spend time with relatives in the region.

Aurora then expresses her disappointment with Christine and Janelle's decision.

"They're the ones that are constantly, like, pushing for the family to get together," she says. "And when we finally have common ground on like, 'This is what we need to do,' they kinda just went, 'Screw it'? Basically?"

Not wanting to "lie" to her kids, Robyn says she believes Christine does want to reunite with the family but has just decided this around she'd "rather" see daughter Aspyn, 26, in Utah.

In a confessional, Robyn explains the challenges of having separate holiday plans while in a plural family.

"That's very natural for a mom to want to go see her kids that have moved out. You can't really do that in a plural family," she says. "Where's Kody supposed to go? Janelle wants to go to this kid's house, Christine wants to go to this kid's house. Meri [Brown] wants to go to Mariah's house."

Robyn continues, "Even once my kids are grown and out of the house, it's going to be the same thing. As a plural family, you have to do things differently."

Kody, 52, married Meri, 50, in 1990. Janelle and Christine later joined the polygamous arrangement in the mid-90s, followed by Robyn in 2010. He considered himself to be spiritually married to all four women, though Christine announced their split in November.

On this season of Sister Wives, Kody and his wives have butted heads over his strict COVID-19 safety rules.