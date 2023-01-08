'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits.

Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One on One special.

Robyn, 44, is Kody's only remaining wife. Given everything he's endured as of late, Robyn shared during Sunday's final Sister Wives: One on One episode that she's not entirely sure of Kody's plans going forward — but she did explain that "he's basically said no" to bringing in more wives.

Polygamy was — and still is — something Robyn envisions for herself. Though she told host Sukanya Krishnan that she could see herself asking Kody to "try this again," she also admitted she's "scared of it because of how badly this has gone."

"I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" she said. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

TLC

Asked whether she could see herself living a monogamous life with Kody, Robyn said she's "really, really struggled" with the idea.

"I don't know what to do with it. It's messing with my identity," she continued before bursting into tears. "It's not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That's what I want."

Robyn added, "I don't know how to let it go."

At one point, Kody admitted that he is "right on the verge of not even being a polygamous" because of what he's endured.

On a similar note, Christine said she thinks Kody no longer has the "capacity" to be polygamous and that he should forge down a path of monogamy with "soul mate" Robyn.

"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," said Christine, 50. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily. I don't see them looking for another wife after this."

Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

Elsewhere in the episode, Robyn opened up about what caused most of Kody's marriages to deteriorate. Particularly calling out Christine and Janelle, she said that they "made choices" that impacted the future of their relationships.

"They handed him to me and said, 'We don't want to spend time with him,' basically. 'Here, you have him all the time,'" she said. "They made choices that made it so that he wasn't feeling like he could go over there because of his personal beliefs in protecting his family, protecting our jobs, protecting our health. Yeah, of course he's going to flourish with my kids, because he's around more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robyn then argued that what viewers were seeing resulted from "years of people not taking care of their relationships."

"He's had wives reject him, affection-wise, because they are uncomfortable or they don't like it. That's not who they are," she continued. "I'm sorry, but if you're rejecting someone's affection, your spouse, I don't see how that's going to help your relationship."

Robyn added, "If you're sitting there just constantly nagging at your husband about what you didn't get, even though you have this apple in your hand but you really want her orange, then how is he supposed to feel like you see what he's doing for you? How is he supposed to feel appreciated?"