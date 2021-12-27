Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Says the 'Issues' with Husband Kody's Other Wives 'Affects' Her

"I cannot express enough how hard it is to be in a plural family where my husband and his other wife is having a problem," Robyn Brown said

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is opening up about how the issues in husband Kody Brown's other marriages impact her.

During Sunday's episode of the TLC series, all four wives met with Kody, 52, at Meri Brown's house to decide how the family can safely gather amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting off to a rocky start, Robyn, 43, requested that people in the family stop blaming her for the strict COVID-19 guidelines Kody is forcing all to abide by.

Robyn then broke down in tears in a confessional, saying it's "so ridiculous" that her family suspects she's responsible for the rules.

"I know Kody's like this. He's not going to have a wife come in and tell him what to do. He's just not," she said, addressing the matter after Kody shouted at the cameras that he doesn't "have a head wife in this family" despite having "plenty of wives who have tried to be."

Janelle Brown told the group that some of Kody's rules are "way over the top" but agreed to follow them ahead of Christmas. And though Janelle, 52, won't be around for Thanksgiving, Christine Brown was still mulling over whether she'll be around for the fall holiday. (Before season 16 premiered, Christine, 49, announced her separation from Kody in November after 25 years together.)

Given the rising tensions within the family as of late, Robyn said in a confessional that she believes "the foundation that our family was built on is crumbling."

Robyn spoke with Meri, 50, separately after the group's conversation concluded, and had a tear-filled exchange about initially being unable to spend time together due to the COVID rules.

Robyn noted how "strict" Kody's guidelines are and said she didn't "know what to do" about it. Looking to the bright side, she pointed out that since they've both followed Kody's rules, they've gained his permission to hang out once again.

Kody and Robyn Brown Credit: TLC

In a confessional, Robyn expressed her desire to see Meri find happiness — especially in her relationship with Kody.

"I love Meri and I hate that she is alone. I want her to be happy," Robyn said. "If I could wave a magic wand that I had say over what was going on, I would make it so that Meri was happy — that her and Kody could figure their stuff out. But I can't."

"I cannot express enough how hard it is to be in a plural family where my husband and his other wife is having a problem and it completely affects my life, but I'm really supposed to stay out of it and I have no say," she said. "The lines are hard between our different marriages because it's like, okay, you got to respect that she's got her own relationship with Kody. But at the same time, their relationship affects yours."

"Right now, I am living right through that because Kody is having issues with some of his other relationships," Robyn continued. "And it is making our relationship really, really hard."

The issues within Kody's other relationships are very apparent throughout the episode. At one point, Kody revealed that prior to the pandemic, the house visit rotation he had with his wives didn't include Meri.

"Meri and I aren't in that kind of relationship," he said in a confessional. "We're in a state of friendship."

Sister Wives Sister Wives | Credit: TLC

Kody also clashed with Christine over his COVID-19 rules for the family, which she called "ridiculous." But Kody, in turn, told the cameras Christine's "values" on this matter are different from his and said she's "so full of bulls---."

"Home is just hard right now. It's hard to be home," Christine later said in a confessional. "Kody and I are in a tough spot. I don't really want to be around that very often. It just hurts to be home and it's easier to leave."

"You know what COVID has brought out in our family? Is how much we want to be a family," she added. "We're not."