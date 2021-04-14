"I promised myself that as I came out of my divorce that I was like, 'If I ever marry again, I'm just going to be more cautious and more careful,'" said Robyn Brown

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Opens Up About Her Past Marriage: 'There Was a Lot of Fighting and Pain'

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is opening up about her first marriage, which was riddled with pain and fighting.

On the most recent episode of the hit TLC reality series, Robyn, 41, reflected on her relationship with her former husband and revealed that after their divorce, she told herself "to be more cautious" if she ever chose to get married again.

During Sunday's show, sister wife Janelle Brown invited Robyn over for a chat at her home, where they talked about their communication styles within their plural family.

"The conversations with the five of us are like, I go home with a stomachache almost every single time," Robyn told Janelle, referencing family conversations with their husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Christine and Meri.

"COVID is really magnifying our communication breakdown issues," Robyn told cameras. "We're just not really talking to each other about COVID — we're talking at each other."

Comparing the differences in how they communicate, Janelle said, "I think sometimes you just are quiet and I'm just like, ram, ram, ram. This is great, this is great, this is great,' — this all exuberance, but I know it can seem like, I'm forcing."

Robyn agreed that she was more reserved. "I am a little more quiet. I have a tendency to be cautious," she said.

"I would like if you would say more," said Janelle.

In a confessional, Robyn discussed her marriage to Kody and said that throughout their decade together, they've only had a small number of "real fights."

"Let's just say that it's rare that I fight with him. I probably could name five real fights in the last 10, 11 years we've been together," she told viewers. "Probably five real fights. Maybe not even that."

She then reflected on her marriage to her first husband, with whom she shares children Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

"I was married before, and in that marriage there was a lot of fighting and there was a lot of pain," she said. "I promised myself as I came out of my divorce, I was like, 'If I ever marry again, I'm just going to be more cautious and more careful.'"

Robyn joined the Brown family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010. He first wed Meri in April 1990, who was followed by Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994.

Though Kody was originally legally married to only Meri, she agreed to divorce him so that he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014 — a legal change that allowed Robyn's three kids from her previous marriage to access the same insurance and other benefits as the rest of Kody's children. (Despite the legality of the divorce, Kody considers himself to be spiritually married to all four wives.)

During her marriage to Kody, Robyn has welcomed two more children: son Solomon and daughter Ariella. And on Sunday's episode, the couple talked about the possibility of having more children together.

"I'm 41 years old. Like, there's a biological clock ticking," she said in a confessional. "I'm not getting younger. We can't sit here and stall out on this if this is what we're going to do."