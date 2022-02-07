Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Gets Emotional Discussing Kody's Strained Relationships: 'Makes Me Angry'

"I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out," Robyn Brown said of husband Kody Brown's other marriages on Sister Wives

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown got emotional while discussing the different issues within her family.

During Sunday's episode of the TLC hit, Robyn, 43, had a one-on-one conversation with reunion host Sukanya Krishnan about the current state of husband Kody Brown's other marriages. Sukanya, in fact, mentioned how Robyn is the only wife who is having a "fully-functioning relationship" with Kody, 52.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It makes me angry," Robyn said through tears. "... I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out and talking and finding their compromise and finding the things that they love about each other. I can't fix it for them. I can try. I can try to persuade, I can try to influence, I can beg."

As Sukanya pointed out that Robyn is doing "a lot of heavy lifting," the reality star replied: "It's my family."

Robyn was then asked to speak to the demise of Kody's marriage to Christine Brown, in particular. (Christine, 49, announced her separation from Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together.)

"I love Christine and I have always wanted her and Kody's relationship to be strong. Always," she said. "I understand that she's feeling like she doesn't have other choices, but I wish that she had decided to keep trying."

"Christine says they're divorced and technically, in my head, they're not, because their marriage was done by our church officials," she added. "They haven't granted them a divorce."

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Splits from Kody Brown After 25 Years: We've 'Grown Apart'

Robyn broke down in tears for the second time as she discussed her complicated role within the family. She said it feels "insulting" when the other wives' children blame her for driving a wedge amongst the family.

Many of the kids believe Robyn created the strict COVID-19 safety guidelines that Kody has been enforcing, but they have both denied this theory repeatedly.

"Anytime a wife is in a plural family is controlling a husband enough to affect other relationships, I think, she's a bad person," said Robyn. "I'm tired of it because it's been happening for years. I would help any one of those kids have a conversation with their dad, try to make it safe for them."

Asked whether things within the family "are safe" for her, Robyn began crying again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I can't say that it's been like that all the time, but there's been a lot of unsafe spaces," she said. "I just want people to see me as who I am. I want them to see that I love this family, that I'm committed to them, that I'd do anything for them, that I love them and that I want the relationship."

Robyn then revealed that she recently attempted to forge "the good sister-wife relationship" with Janelle Brown and resolve their issues, but she claimed the 52-year-old wanted to think about it first. Janelle, in turn, told the host she isn't opposed to building a relationship with Robyn down the road but felt as if she was being "put on the spot" in that conversation.

Sister Wives Credit: TLC

On the subject, Christine later said that "blending families together is really difficult." This, in turn, is what she believes caused the unintentional alienation of Robyn and her children.

"There were a lot of frustrations and hurt feelings on both sides of it," Christine continued. "I mean, we all came out of this scarred. All of us did. But no, I never had any intention to alienate Robyn and her kids."

Kody also felt as if Robyn and her kids are often isolated by the rest of the family.

"There's a sort of pecking order," said Kody. "Meri [Brown] was sort of hard on Janelle and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine and then Janelle and Meri and Christine were hard on Robyn. And Robyn's going, 'I didn't do this to you. I didn't do this. Why are you this way?' And frankly, other than Meri, I'm not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend."