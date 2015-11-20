Sister Wives Robyn Brown 'Begged' Meri to Open Up About Catfishing Scandal: 'I Knew Something Wasn't Right'

Meri Brown‘s family is well aware of the details surrounding her catfishing scandal that made headlines earlier this year, but it wasn’t easy for the TLC star to work up the courage to reveal that she had been tricked into an online relationship with a female admirer who was impersonating a man.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s tell-all special, a teary-eyed Brown admits it “took a lot” for her to spill her secret to husband Kody and his three other wives.

“I felt I was at a place that I had to do whatever it was that they said,” Brown said of the man she thought she was talking to online and his female friend.

“I’ve never met this person. I’ve never seen him,” says Brown. “The pictures that he sent to me were of an actor and he said that they were him.”

Though she maintains there was never a physical relationship with the supposed business man, Brown did meet this female friend in person.

“She is the one I would talk to and there would be times I would be talking to him on the phone and he would have a temper tantrums of sorts and hang up the phone,” she says.

“Then I would get calls from her saying, ‘You better fix this, you better call and tell him how much you love him and you better fix this situation.’ ”

While Brown’s family members were still in the dark about the situation at the time, Kody’s fourth wife Robyn could tell Meri was hiding something from the rest of their polygamist family.

“I had been begging her for months to talk to me,” says Robyn. “I knew something wasn’t right. I was begging her and begging her to talk to me.”

