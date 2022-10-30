Sister Wives' Robyn Brown is struggling with the state of her relationship to husband of 12 years Kody Brown.

During this week's episode of the TLC series, Robyn opened up about her frustrations with Kody as he struggled to accept the end of his 26-year marriage to third wife Christine.

"There this heavy weight between us because we know that our family is just getting messed with like crazy," Robyn, 44, said in a confessional. "It's so crazy to just sit there and watch this big bomb going off in my family."

Since Christine announced on Instagram that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over last November, Kody, 53, has resisted accepting the end of their polygamous relationship.

For Robyn, the shocking split and aftermath has taken a serious toll on everyone, including herself.

"Kody is now questioning me left and right about things that I thought he knew about me like he's struggling to trust everybody around him." Robyn told cameras.

"Yes, you are going through a divorce with Christine, but you still have marriages that you have to maintain. He's still has us, and he still has marriages with us and he still has to fix them and figure them out and get over his anger enough to actually interact appropriately or he's going to ruin every single one of them," she said. "I've never struggled with Kody in my marriage as bad as I am right now. I'm at a loss."

But Kody needed to move forward at his own pace.

"I'm going through a divorce," Kody said in a confessional. "Just give me a little time to be sad and angry and process. I'll get over it, I think."

Before Christine decided to leave the family, Kody had built a life — and fathered 18 children — with her and his other wives Robyn, Meri and Janelle.

"There's so much investment here in this family," acknowledged Robyn. "You don't just let that go."

