Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody

Kody Brown has just one remaining wife, and not all of his Sister Wives are on speaking terms.

During Sunday night's Sister Wives: One on One special on TLC, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown clarified where their relationships stand with Kody — but not necessarily where their relationships stand with each other.

Here's what all four women have been up to in recent months — and what they've said about their fellow (former) sister wives.

Christine and Meri

Meri (L) and Christine (R).

Christine is no longer friends with Meri — and hasn't been for years. "I ended the relationship. I did. I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it," Christine said on Sister Wives: One on One on Dec. 18. "I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends because I don't trust you. And I'm not going to do that to myself anymore.'"

Though their relationship has been strained, Meri admitted she took it personally when Christine decided to spiritually divorce Kody in 2021. "I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said, 'I didn't just want the man. I want the sister wives,'" Meri said in One on One.

"I know what kind of relationship she and I have had in the past. It's been fun. It's not been super, super deep, but it's been a lot of fun. And I've missed that for a lot of years with her."

Christine and Janelle

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle confirmed in December that she'd separated from Kody. Even before she left the plural marriage, though, Janelle and Christine maintained a friendship — and took family vacations with their kids.

Since Christine left Kody in 2021, Janelle and Christine have shared photos of their travels, family parties, coffee dates and more. The pair are close friends despite both of them no longer being married to Kody.

Their continued friendship actually caused some drama in Janelle's marriage with Kody when Janelle extended a vacation rental invite to Kody's now-ex, Christine.

"This is exactly what I was afraid of with Christine leaving," he told Janelle, later adding, "I'd like to see the kids. But you're talking about everybody going to some neutral zone. This is my house."

Robyn and the Ex-Wives

Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

Robyn hasn't specifically acknowledged her individual relationships with Meri, Janelle or Christine, though she's been vocal about disappointment at the ends of each plural marriage.

During her One on One conversation, Robyn admitted she felt she was shouldering of what was once a shared relationship with Kody.

"They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him' basically," Robyn said. The other wives have long considered Robyn to be Kody's "favorite wife."

After Christine announced she was leaving, Robyn shared her stress on an episode of Sister Wives. "There's this heavy weight between us because we know that our family is just getting messed with like crazy," she said. "It's so crazy to just sit there and watch this big bomb going off in my family."

Robyn also previously denounced Christine's split from Kody as invalid in the eyes of her faith. "Christine just saying she's divorced is sort of invalidating our beliefs," Robyn said in a confessional interview.

"We are spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval. Usually they require counseling, lots and lots of meetings and technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man she's not divorced. But I don't know."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.