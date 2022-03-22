Christine Brown's son said around $100 was taken from his wallet while he was working out

Sister Wives' Paedon Brown Says He Was Robbed at His Local Gym: 'Happy Not Everything Is Gone'

Paedon Brown says he was robbed.

In a new TikTok video, the son of Sister Wives star Christine Brown said $100 was taken from his gym bag while he was working out. Recounting the unfortunate situation, Paedon said he discovered his empty wallet after leaving his bag in the locker room.

"I put all my stuff in the same gym bag, and I put it in a locker, and I go to the gym and I go back to the locker room. I grab my bag. I get in my car. And it's another day. There's nothing special about this except I pick up my wallet and it's empty," he said.

While his cash was gone, Paedon, 23, said all of his other belongings were still accounted for.

"All my cash has been taken. Everything else is in there, so it could be a lot worse. I'm happy that not everything is gone, but I'm really annoyed," he added. "It was maybe 100 bucks but that was 100 bucks that was in my wallet. Gone."

Paedon didn't name the gym or confirm if he planned to report the stolen money. But he did like a few comments that suggested he investigate any security footage that might be available.

Paedon is an active TikTok user, regularly posting content about his reality TV family. On Monday, he posted a video saying he doesn't watch Sister Wives, but that he still enjoys seeing some clips of past episodes pop up on his feed. "I can see what my mom Christine and my dad Kody — what they were years ago. It's really, really nice."

Christine announced her separation from her husband Kody Brown last November.

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," Christine later said during the show's recent reunion special. "We're just going to be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. It felt ... freeing."

Christine added that she's "done pretending" that everything is okay between them. "I've been showing the kids that everything's fine, I've been showing everybody that everything's fine. And I can't pretend anymore," she said.

For Kody's part, he explained: "We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."