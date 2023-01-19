'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Slams Meri's 'Unfair' Behavior Before Split from Kody: 'She Threw the Towel in'

Meri and Kody Brown announced the end of their relationship in December 2022, but their discord had roots going back to 2015 when Meri was "drawn into" an emotional affair by an online catfish

'Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Slams Meri's 'Unfair' Behavior Before Split from Kody: 'She Threw the Towel in'
Mykelti (Brown) Padron sees the end of her father's latest marriage a little differently than some.

Christine Brown's eldest daughter spoke out against Meri Brown after Meri and Kody Brown confirmed their marriage is "permanently terminated." Mykelti pointed to Meri's former cheating scandal as the real end of their marriage.

Mykelti shared a Crowdcast Live for her Patreon followers and an Instagram account, Without a Crystal Ball, shared a peek into Mykelti's opinion on the recent split.

"When you cheat on someone, you're giving up first," Mykelti explained. "If you're going to cheat on your spouse, you're giving up on the relationship first. It's unfair for her to get mad at Dad when she gave up. She threw the towel in. She said, 'I'm done.' She cheated first."

Kody Brown; Meri Brown
Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

The Sister Wives star referred to Meri's catfishing scandal in 2015. To recap, Meri met someone online and began an emotional relationship with them. However, it turned out Meri's online love was actually a woman pretending to be a man.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Meri said, "During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were."

She added, "I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."

The scandal caused a rift in Meri and Kody's relationship, and the couple explained they'd found themselves in a non-romantic place ever since. Kody previously addressed the whole situation on the show stating Meri was "leaving my ass," later adding, "She was done with us. And she can't admit it now."

Mykelti also addressed that, even though, Meri never physically cheated on Kody, the infidelity was just as real to their family. "[Meri's child Leon] heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone," she said. "And if you're sexting or verbal sexting or whatever, that's cheating. That's still cheating."

Meri and Kody announced the end of their marriage during the Sister Wives: One on One special.

