On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown spoke with Robyn Brown about her disappointment with the division amongst the family ahead of Thanksgiving

Sister Wives: Meri Cries Over Divided Family amid COVID Restrictions: Not What 'I Signed Up For'

Meri Brown is worried about the division in her family on this week's Sister Wives.

During Sunday's episode, Meri, 50, met up with Robyn Brown to work through a recent misunderstanding they had regarding the Brown family's strict COVID-19 rules.

Meri had jokingly accused Robyn, 43, of dictating the guidelines, when in reality, their husband Kody Brown was to blame. As a result, Robyn got defensive over the comment.

Kody's regulations were intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst the family, allowing him to visit with all his wives and children safely. But with everyone not being on the same page about how strictly to abide by the rules, the Brown family became more divided and was unable to gather together as they've done previously.

After the women forgave each other for the misunderstanding, Meri called Kody's rules "a bunch of B.S."

"I think that since I've been following the rules and you've been following the rules, I should have been able to see your kids," she told Robyn. "I think it's just stupid."

Robyn agreed with Meri's points, noting how she told Kody, 52, that he has to find a way to explain to their family why the two wives are now allowed to see each other after following his rules.

She also said she told Kody that keeping everyone in the dark about their reunion "is not going to work" and will only result in more tension amongst the rest of the family.

"This is not how a family should operate," Meri said. "Listen, I am frustrated with COVID. I am frustrated with being alone [at my home]. It's just stupid."

Kody has spent most of his time throughout the pandemic at Robyn's home, which she admitted is "stressing" her out because she "didn't sign up for monogamy."

Robyn then teared up, saying how she's "worried" about the kids and the wives who haven't been able to spend time with Kody due to his COVID restrictions, and how her own mother has called her "the Brown family scapegoat."

In response, Meri countered: "Hey, at least you're a part of the Brown family."

"I am an outsider, Robyn," she added, noting in a confessional she doesn't feel like she's "part of the family."

"It's this weird thing," she told the cameras before addressing her non-romantic relationship with Kody. "Am I a sister-wife when I don't have a husband? I have a husband, technically, but do I? ... It's weird."

The women continued their conversation, with Meri noting how Kody said they "can be friends and that's all." But Robyn argued that his comment is "a door opened" for something more to happen down the road.

Meri then recalled a recent chat the wives had with Kody about their Thanksgiving plans, in which Janelle Brown and Christine Brown declared they won't be celebrating alongside everyone else after being unwilling to comply with Kody's COVID rules.

"That conversation the other day made me so sad. Like, we were not a family. Everybody is just ready to go and do their own thing for the holidays," Meri said, before starting to cry. "This isn't the family that I signed up for. Sitting there in that conversation, everybody didn't seem like they wanted it."

Robyn agreed, saying it was "really weird" that she began believing "the idea of what I thought that family was isn't real."

"Nobody's fighting for our family right now, I think, honestly, except for you and me," Meri responded through tears. "I will tell you, I hate that we're in this place that we have to fight for it, but I feel like that's where we're at."

In a confessional, Robyn addressed the current state of the Brown family further.

"These family relationships aren't important anymore. That's how it's coming across to me," she said. "It's making me really sad."

Later in the episode, Robyn held a Thanksgiving gathering with her children at her home. Meri and Kody were both in attendance. Janelle, 52, and Christine, 49, opted to spend the holidays with their own families.

Before Season 16 premiered, Christine announced her separation from Kody on Instagram. The pair were together for 25 years.