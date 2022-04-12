Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says She Wants to 'Live a Life of Passion' amid Kody Brown Struggles

"My job here on this earth is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am," Meri Brown said

Meri Brown is creating the life she wants for herself amid her marital woes with her longtime husband, Kody Brown.

While sharing a selfie on Instagram Sunday, the 51-year-old Sister Wives star opened up about what she believes to be her purpose in life.

"I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear," she began. "I was called to serve, not to neglect. I'm here to love, to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way. I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself."

"I'm here to be a safe place, to have an open mind, heart, and home, and to make others feel loved and cared about," she continued. "I am here to laugh, to enjoy life, and live it to it's [sic] fullest. I fiercely love and protect those in my inner circle, and that circle is far reaching. My calling, my job here on this earth, is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be. I am unapologetically me."

Alongside the caption, Meri included the phrases "Living My Why," "Because I Can," "Love What I Do" and "Love Who I Am" in hashtag form.

Meri is Kody's first wife. After tying the knot in 1990, they entered into a plural marriage with Janelle Brown in 1993 followed by Christine Brown in 1994. Four years after Robyn Brown spiritually married Kody, 52, in 2010, the family patriarch separated from Meri on paper to legally wed Robyn, 43, in 2014.

Meri's relationship with Kody shifted after she got entangled in a catfish situation, in which she developed a connection with a woman disguised as a male admirer. Kody previously addressed where the pair stand during the season 16 tell-all special, saying he doesn't "feel safe" with Meri.

"There's a point where intimacy is just damaged. It's misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there is no real safety, I'm not going there," said Kody, whose split from Christine, 49, was announced in November 2021. "... I never will [feel safe] again. I will be her friend, I will do what I can to protect her. I will build a house for her out on Coyote pass, but I'm never going to feel safe in an intimate place."

Meri Brown Credit: Meri Brown/instagram

Recently, Meri opened up about her future after a trip to Oregon with her loved ones.

"It's interesting and revealing on days and weekends like these, what your heart amd mind can let go of, and at the same time, what can fill you up, and the inspiration you can have for your future," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from her trip. "Coming home with a mind a little more clear, a heart a little more at peace, excitement about my plans and dreams ahead of me, and ready for the doors that I'm positive will open up for me."