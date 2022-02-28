Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says It's 'Time to Think About Life' amid Struggles with Kody Brown

Meri Brown is hitting the road on her own.

While sharing a selfie of herself on Instagram over the weekend, the 51-year-old Sister Wives star wrote: "In the car again for a quick road trip!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I sure do love solo road trips! Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want," she continued. "And the things I get to see are amazing too! The beauty of this country is truly magical!"

Brown concluded by teasing how she's "got something fun happening this week" that she "can't wait to share" with her followers.

Brown's quick getaway comes more than a month after she celebrated her 51st birthday. At the time, Brown called this "newest version" of herself a "more powerful, stronger" one that's "able to handle all that's thrown at her."

Meri and Kody Brown Credit: TLC (2)

"She's been around for a while, but every version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential," she continued. "She has the capacity for greatness, abundance and strength. She's got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some. She feels deeply, loves completely, and gives freely. She's ready to conquer!"

The reality star shares daughter Mariah with husband Kody Brown. The longtime pair have been together since 1990, though the 52-year-old is also married to Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown through their polygamous arrangement. (Kody's third wife, Christine Brown, announced their separation in November.)

Meri's bond with Kody has been fractured for some time following her catfish situation, in which a female admirer pretended to be a man. Meri and Kody's relationship hasn't recovered since and they have chosen to simply maintain a friendship.

Recently, Meri opened up about the issues in her "estranged" marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A few months ago, I used the word 'estranged' regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt.... honest. It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

"I know where my relationship is, I'm not oblivious to that. I will always look for the best in people and situations, and hope they see it too. I want to protect people, their emotions, the tough situations. I have never been, nor will I ever be, the person who will sit and publicly trash someone or something. So if you start reading this and think that's what you're going to get here, you'll be disappointed," she shared at the time.

Meri also said she doesn't want to place a label on the current state of her relationship, though she feels she's been "labeled" by fans of the show. But she also said she has been using her voice to "have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation."

"The truth is, I KNOW my value. I KNOW my worth. Who I AM, what I want in life, what I aspire to be, and what I feel like I'm doing a pretty dang good job at, is being happy. I don't let things around me that aren't 'perfect' get me down, because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that," she continued.