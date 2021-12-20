Sister Wives: Meri Brown Thinks the Family Questions If She's 'Going to Stay' in Plural Marriage

Meri Brown is addressing where she currently stands with her husband Kody Brown on Sister Wives this week.

On Sunday's episode, Meri, 50, embarked on a solo trail in Flagstaff, Arizona, to "check out from everybody and everything." As she filmed the outing herself, Meri said the Brown family "really haven't spent much time together" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it's "been lonely" for her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In separate confessionals, Kody's three other wives shared their own feelings of loneliness while isolating away from the family. But when Kody, 52, addressed the matter, he told the cameras that he thought the "main benefit" of plural marriage would be to avoid feeling alone.

"But the way things have played out for our family, that's not necessarily true," he said. "My relationship with Meri is not the kind of relationship where I'm going to talk with her every day. My best guess is that her sister wives don't feel like having any interaction with her daily either."

Meri is Kody's fourth wife. Three years after they wed in 1990, Janelle Brown entered into the pair's plural marriage and Christine Brown followed shortly after in 1994. Robyn Brown joined the polyamorous dynamic in 2010, though she legally wed Kody in 2014 as Meri separated from him on paper. (Offscreen, Christine announced her separation in November from Kody after 25 years together.)

Meri Brown Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

As things circled back to Meri on the trail, she detailed a recent conversation she had with Kody about their marriage.

"It just kind of came down to that we're friends, which I guess is a good thing. It's a good thing," she said. "But I don't know, I guess I just kind of have hope for more than that."

"If I quit and I walk away, then it's not going to get better," she added. "I'm not going anywhere, y'all. You're stuck with me, whether you like it or not."

Meri then shared in a confessional that Kody implied there's "no repairing" their relationship. And while there are days when she feels "very discouraged," she said she still has "so much hope."

Meri also reflected on how her family witnessed her endure a "really dark spot," in which she was catfished by a woman in 2015. "I think that they questioned if I'm going to stay [in the marriage]," she told the cameras.

"Through that time, I was considering every single option that I had. Leave, go do my own thing. I've considered everything," she continued. "And this is where I am. This is my decision."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown Brown family | Credit: TLC

Going forward, Meri said she wants to have "a lot more interaction" with Kody.

"I feel like I've got some really good relationships within the family, and I've got some that are kind of rocky. I've got some that are basically non-existent," she then said in a confessional. "I want to have a relationship with Kody where we don't go for a week without even acknowledging each other."

"He and I are better than this," she continued. "I feel like our family is better than what we're doing right now."