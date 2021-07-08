Meri Brown isn't letting life's challenges get her down.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Sister Wives star posed in a power stance while wearing a shirt that reads "Brave" across her chest. She captioned the upload with a lengthy statement about having bravery and strength when facing difficulties.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING? Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up," the reality star, 50, wrote. "Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it."

"Don't worry. Power stance is ON!" she continued. "I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this."

Meri concluded by telling her fans that she "will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter."

Meri's post comes months after the sudden death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. In March, Meri revealed that Ahlstrom died "suddenly, unexpected and extremely way too soon" at the age of 76.

"I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," she wrote on Instagram. "Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that. You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents and getting to know your dad."

"Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom," she added.

In June, Meri re-opened her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, after it was closed for two months following Ahlstrom's death. She shared on Instagram at the time, "I'm nervous about doing this, [my mom] had it so dialed in and knew the drill. Yet, I'm excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within it's [sic] walls. I also know I have a team behind me."

Meri Brown Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

She has also been dealing with hardships in her longtime polygamist marriage to Kody Brown.

Kody and Meri wed in 1990. Three years later, the pair welcomed sister wife Janelle Brown into their plural marriage, who was followed in 1994 by Christine Brown. Most recently, Robyn Brown joined the family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Although Kody was originally legally married to only Meri, she agreed to divorce him so that he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014 — a legal change that allowed Robyn's three kids from her previous marriage to access the same insurance and other benefits as the rest of Kody's children. (Despite the legality of the divorce, Kody considers himself to be spiritually married to all four wives.)

Sister Wives Brown family | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

But ever since her 2015 catfishing scandal, Kody and Meri's marriage has been on the rocks. (At the time, the TLC star entered into an online relationship with someone she thought was a man, but who actually turned out to be a female admirer.)