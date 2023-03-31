'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Expresses Support for Child Leon on Transgender Day of Visibility: 'I Got You'

The TLC star posted a photo of Leon with partner Audrey Kriss and wrote beside the image, "protect trans kids"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on March 31, 2023
Photo: Meri Brown/instagram

Meri Brown is showing her support for the transgender community.

On Friday, the Sister Wives star, 52, celebrated her child Leon Brown in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

"I see you! I love you! I got you!" Meri wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Leon and partner Audrey Kriss smiling.

She added the message, "Protect trans kids."

Meri Brown/instagram

Meri first shared her support for Leon, 27, after they announced they are transgender in June. Meri reshared their social media post on her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."

Leon had a big smile on their face in their post, which features a few pictures of themselves and gives more insight into their coming-out story.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," Leon wrote on Instagram. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

"My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added.

Leon continued, reflecting on the first time they knew they didn't identify as a girl: "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

"So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon explained.

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Leon also noted that they are "sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries."

"If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me," they concluded. "My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way."

While there are plenty of children in the Brown family (18 total from Kody Brown's plural marriage with Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown) Leon is Meri's sole biological child with Kody, 54.

Last month, Gwendlyn Brown spoke out about her sibling Leon Brown's decision to keep their distance from their family after coming out as transgender.

In a YouTube video, Gwendlyn said Leon is not close with the family, explaining, "Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health."

Gwendlyn added Leon has "just been separating themselves from the situation and been sticking to people that are more safe for them."

"It's not that they're not fitting in," Gwendlyn explained, "it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, and it's just they found a safer community for themselves."

