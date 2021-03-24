"I know I'm a strong and capable woman, capable of making her own decisions, not based on money, not based on religion, not based on feelings," said the TLC star

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says 'I Know My Worth' After Kody Reveals They Rarely See Each Other

Meri Brown knows her worth.

Following Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, when it was revealed that Kody Brown only sees wife Meri "once in a blue moon" but regularly visits wives Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, she spoke out in a lengthy post on Instagram. The TLC star thanked fans for their support while asserting that she is "a strong and capable woman, capable of making her own decisions."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a smiling photo of herself on Monday, Meri, 50, began by posting a quote, "'I know my value, anyone else's opinion doesn't really matter' — unknown."

She went on to tell fans that while she understands people have their own "opinions" about her televised life, she also knows her "value" and what her "convictions are."

"I get that I'm in the public eye. I get that people want the best for me. I get that people have their own opinions about me based on their own perspective and life values. I get that I have supporters. I get that I have haters," she wrote. "You want to know what else I get? That I know my worth. That I know my value. That I know what's in my heart and my head. That I know what my convictions are."

Meri Brown Image zoom Meri Brown | Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

She continued, "That I know I'm a strong and capable woman, capable of making her own decisions, not based on money, not based on religion, not based on feelings. That I'm not a quitter."

The mother of one — who shares adult daughter Mariah with Kody — said while she understands that "everyone makes their own choices and decisions," she herself also gets "to make my own choices and decisions."

While the reality star expressed her gratitude for the support she's received from fans, she said she hopes viewers can understand that she has her "own set of values and standards" that she chooses to live by.

"I'm grateful to every single one of you who are kind, compassionate, and supportive. I'm grateful to those who reach out in kindness trying to share a kind word and a supportive voice," she wrote. "I understand that many of you give your advice to me based on YOUR values, YOUR life experiences, YOUR perspective of me. I hope you understand that each person has their own set of values and standards they live by. You have yours, I have mine."

"Just because mine are not the SAME as yours does not mean I lack in self love, self worth, self esteem, or make me a fool," she added. "Yes these are labels many try to place on me on a daily basis, and I assure you, that is not the Meri Brown that you think you know."

Sister Wives Image zoom Brown family

The latest episode of the TLC series chronicled the onset of the pandemic, which only deepened the sense of separation that had emerged among the plural family, who were already living apart in four separate homes in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Kody and his wives have a combined 18 children.)

But for Kody, 52, and Meri, not seeing one another frequently wasn't much of a change. Meri revealed that while Kody — who was the only one going back and forth between the homes — visited her fellow three sister wives, he didn't come to her house much.

"He basically is just going to be going between Janelle and Christine and Robyn, that's typically what he does," she said. "Just calling it like it is."

And Kody acknowledged that he was only seeing his first wife "once in a blue moon," saying they "quit dating" in large part because he stopped pursuing her.

Sister Wives Image zoom Kody and Meri Brown | Credit: TLC

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the season 10 premiere, Meri and her sister wives each opened up about how their relationships with one another and Kody had changed over the past decade since the show premiered.

Although their marriage is on shaky ground, Meri said she isn't giving up on her relationship with Kody.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through. And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now," she told PEOPLE in February. "For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up."