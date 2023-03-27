'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Tribute to Mom 2 Years After Death: 'To Know Her Was to Love Her'

Meri Brown is remembering her close bond with mother Bonnie Ahlstrom two years after she died.

The Sister Wives star, 52, penned an emotional tribute to her late mom on the anniversary of Bonnie's death Sunday, sharing a slideshow of photos showing highlights from Bonnie's life.

"Two years. Two years since she graced this earth with her beautiful presence," Meri began. "So many things I would have liked to share with her, discuss with her, and had her hold my hand and heart through."

She continued, "This woman, the woman I am honored and blessed to call Mom, was the epitome of strength, kindness, and love. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her. She will be forever in my heart and the hearts of so many. She will be forever missed."

Bonnie died in March 2021 at the age of 76. "She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon," Meri wrote at the time. "And I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her."

Earlier that month, Meri remembered her late mom's birthday. In the Instagram post, Meri called her mother "the most amazing, loving, kind, giving, selfless, Christ-centered, person I had the pleasure of knowing in this lifetime."

"I miss talking to her, learning from her, and being inspired by her wisdom," Meri added.

Before her death, Bonnie operated Meri's family bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. Since her passing, Meri has stepped in to keep the family business alive.