Meri Brown Shares Beaming Pic About 'Happy People' Before 'Sister Wives' Ep When Kody Told Her to Move

Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives featured Kody Brown's suggestion that his estranged wife, Meri Brown, permanently move into the bed and breakfast she owns

By
Published on October 10, 2022 12:06 PM
Happy people do things that make them happy. Thanks for listening to my Ted Talk
Photo: Meri Brown Instagram

Kody Brown may have urged Meri Brown to move away from their family property, but she hasn't let it get her down.

Hours before Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, in which Kody suggested Meri move into the bed and breakfast she owns, Meri shared a photo of herself living it up at the beach — with a huge smile on her face.

"Happy people do things that make them happy," Meri, 51, captioned the smiley photo. "Thanks for listening to my TED Talk."

In the episode, as Meri struggled to accept her mother's death, she temporarily closed her family bed and breakfast. When she questioned the future of the inn, Kody suggested she make it her full-time residence.

"Kody actually said to me the other day — he said, 'Why don't you just move up there?' So I'm like, 'Uhh, that was not my intention,'" Meri said on the episode. "I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'"

Meri Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram; Lizzie’s Heritage Inn; Instagram

The conversation came after years of marital estrangement between Meri and Kody, 53. "I guess I'm just still in this place with him or he's in this place where he thinks the point of me buying this was to get away and that saddens me a lot," she explained.

Kody's other wives also got involved with the conversation — Christine Brown (now Kody's ex-wife) reiterated that Meri would never want to live at the inn. "She's made that so abundantly clear that she's not going to live there," Christine said. "I can't tell you how many times she's said that she's not going to live there."

Even Kody's "favorite" wife, Robyn Brown, seemed to be on Meri's side. "Kody probably didn't mean this in a bad way, but at the same time, it can be completely misunderstood to the point where it's insensitive," Robyn said.

"Kody does think out loud. He has a tendency to process and be creative out loud and it's frightening sometimes.... It wasn't something that needed to be said."

Sister Wives showed the passing of Meri's mother, who had been living at the inn, at the end of September.

"She was so happy living out her final years at our b&b in Utah. She was always the kind of person who would welcome people into her home with open arms and a giving heart, making them feel at home, and she continued that at the b&b," Meri wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "I only hope to carry that spirit with me as I continue with future plans for the b&b, making everyone who enters feel welcome, loved, special, and worthy, just like my mom would have done."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Meri Brown
Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
Meri Brown Urges 'Know Who You Are' After Kody Says 'Sister Wives' Should 'Conform to Patriarchy'
meri-brown-mom-instagram-092722
Meri Brown Speaks Out After 'Sister Wives' Episode Featuring Mother's Death: 'A One of a Kind Human'
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' : Christine Brown Says Marriage to Kody Is Over — 'We've Been in a Rough Spot for a Long Time'
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Thinks His Family's Initial Polygamous Approach 'Seems So Dysfunctional Now'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Demands Shared Custody of Daughter Truely, 12, After Split from Christine
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Recalls the Moment He Knew Christine Was 'Serious' About Leaving Him
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Struggles with End of 26-Year Marriage to Spiritual Wife Christine Brown
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown Discuss the Best Way to Tell Other Wives About Their Split
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife'
Meri Brown Says There’s ‘So Much More to the Story’ Ahead of Sister Wives Season 17 Premiere
Meri Brown Says There's 'So Much More to the Story' Ahead of 'Sister Wives'' Season 17 Premiere
Christine Brown with Hunter
Christine Brown Is 'Celebrating Life' Alongside Former Sister Wife Janelle's Son Hunter
Christine Brown
Christine Brown Moves Out of Kody Brown's House in 'Sister Wives' ' Dramatic Season 17 Trailer
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says She's Done Sharing a Husband: 'I Will Be a Monogamist from Here on Out'
Christine Brown Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reportedly Sells Property to Ex-Husband Kody for $10
Meri Brown child Leon birthday
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Wishes Her 'Always Amazing' Child Leon a Happy Birthday: 'My Miracle'