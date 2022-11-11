'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Mantra About Good Things 'in Front of Me': 'I Am in Love with Me'

Meri Brown is still in a plural marriage with Kody Brown, though the couple no longer considers their relationship romantic

Published on November 11, 2022 11:54 AM
Photo: Meri Brown/instagram

Meri Brown is looking at the good things surrounding her — and those she'll find up ahead.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Sister Wives star shared a mantra about the joys she knows she'll find in life.

"All that I am becoming is in front of me. The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" Meri, 53, wrote alongside a selfie.

"I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am," she continued. "I am in love with me, with the adventures I have and the people I surround myself with, with all things that are currently present in my life."

She ended the caption with even more excitement for her future. "I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I'm creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me. Life is good!"

Meri Brown. tlc

Commenters on the photo questioned if Meri's message has anything to do with her plural marriage to Kody Brown — which is no longer romantic. Fans have encouraged Meri to leave her marriage, though she's been vocal about her decision to stay.

Most recently on the show, Kody, 53, said their relationship is fine, but doesn't represent a true marriage. "I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it's not a married situation," Kody shared in a confessional on an October episode of Sister Wives. "It's an amiable relationship, but I don't think it's a fulfilling relationship for Meri. Not in any way."

Meri and Kody's marriage apparently crumbled after Meri was embroiled in a catfish scandal in 2016. She was in an online relationship with someone — who Meri believed was a man. The person was actually a female.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

