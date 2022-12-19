'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Post After Split from Kody Brown: 'Let Them Judge You'

Meri Brown is giving a glimpse into her mindset after announcing her split from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star is no stranger to posting inspirational messages on Instagram, and Monday's pick-me-up all had to do with the opinions of others.

"If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre," Meri wrote." Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do."

Meri's caption continued: "Or....Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms. Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own 'stories' about you."

She ended with a piece of advice to her followers. "Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don't let them tell you any different," Meri concluded. "Worthy Up, Sister!"

She received some support from fans and friends — including Rosie O'Donnell. "proud of u - u got this !" the A League of Their Own actress commented.

Last week, in a preview for the Sister Wives: One on One conversations, Meri and Kody confirmed their marriage had ended. Though they'd admitted to sharing a non-romantic relationship for a few years, it was Kody that chose to end their marriage for good.

The admission came while Meri was talking about Kody's frustrating split from Christine Brown. "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" she said. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

She pointed to a possible reconciliation when the family moved to Arizona. "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she added. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Meri also said Kody refused to address their split publicly.

Christine left her marriage to Kody in November 2021. A few months ago, Janelle Brown separated from Kody as well, she confirmed during the One on One conversation. Kody now has one remaining wife: Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.