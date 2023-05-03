'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Remembers Late Sister in Emotional Tribute: 'So Many Memories Never Created'

Meri Brown is continuing to keep her late sister Teresa Kuntz's memory alive.

While commemorating her younger sibling's birthday on Tuesday, the Sister Wives star shared a tribute for Kuntz on her Instagram Story.

"Never does a May 2 pass without thought of my little sister," Brown wrote. "So many conversations missed. So many memories never created."

The reality star's tribute included multiple throwback photos of the sister duo alongside a balloon bunch sticker and a "happy birthday" sticker. Additionally, Brown added the hashtag "Cancer Is Stupid."

Brown's sister Kuntz died of cancer at age 32 in 2006.

Meri Brown/Instagram

Brown has continued to honor Kuntz on her birthday since her passing. In May 2020, she shared a more lengthy Instagram post while speaking about her sister.

"If you know me at all, you know how much I LOVE Disney. All things Disney. Mr. Walt himself I am fascinated with. If you may have had the pleasure to know my sister Teresa, you would have known that her love for Mickey would have left me in the dust!" she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of her sister with Mickey Mouse at Disney World.

"I mean, Mickey was where it was at! We were lucky enough to have grandparents who lived in southern California, and most summers we got to visit, and always went to Disneyland," she continued. "Teresa always had a dream of going to Disney World in Florida. When she was diagnosed with cancer, her sweet husband knew it was time to get here there. I'm so glad he did. This is one of my favorite photos of her there. What a dream come true for her!!"

Brown added, "Go, live your life. Live your dreams. Love your people. You never know if life will be cut short. Teresa was way too young, but she lived her life to the fullest while she was here. How strange it is that I've lived 14 years without her here. Happy Birthday sweet sister!! 💙💙💙"

Brown has dealt with devastating loss since the untimely death of her sister. She announced the death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, in March 2021 at age 76.

"She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," she previously shared on Instagram.

"Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that. You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad," Brown added. "Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom!"