'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After Kody Brown Split: 'I Am Not for Everyone'

"I know my truth. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table," the TLC star shared via Instagram Story on Tuesday

Published on January 3, 2023 04:30 PM
Meri Brown
Photo: Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown knows her value — even if some people can't see it.

The Sister Wives star shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story Tuesday that may tease where her head is at after she announced her split from husband Kody Brown.

"I am not for everyone," the reposted quote began.

It continued underneath in smaller letters: "I know my truth. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table. I'm not easy to deal with but I do bring tons of value. I bring love and strength, but I am not perfect, and if I don't fit in with a person or group that is okay with me."

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Self-Love Post After Kody Brown Split: 'I Am Not for Everyone'
Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri, 51, revealed during a Dec. 15 Sister Wives: One on One special that Kody, 53, had chosen to end their 32-year marriage.

The couple had long been platonic but continued to function as a family unit. During One on One, Meri pointed to one recent moment that hit home for her that the relationship was not in good shape. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

In addition to her marriage's end, Meri discussed her previous falling out with Kody's other ex Christine Brown, who left the marriage in November 2021: "I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said, 'I didn't just want the man. I want the sister wives.'"

Meri and Christine aren't the only wives who no longer consider themselves spiritually married to Kody. Janelle Brown also announced her separation from Kody during the special.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

