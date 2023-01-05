'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Time Will Tell' If Kody Ever Comes Back to Her — but 'It's for Me to Decide'

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am and if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will," Meri Brown says in an exclusive Sister Wives: One on One clip

By
Published on January 5, 2023 09:30 AM

Meri Brown may not be willing to wait for Kody Brown to take her back.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri, 51, says that she believes her ex never fully appreciated her.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am," she shares. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."

"Here's the thing, this is what I say people change," she adds. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like she's just not for me anymore and he's now finally just saying it."

Meri and Kody Brown
TLC (2)

When asked by host Sukanya Krishnan if she would wait for Kody, the Sister Wives star wasn't certain about her future plans.

"I don't know," she replied. "Time will tell won't it. It's for me to decide. He's decided so now what?"

Meri Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram

On Tuesday, the TLC star shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story that may tease where her head is after she announced her split from husband Kody last month.

"I am not for everyone," the reposted quote began.

It continued underneath in smaller letters: "I know my truth. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table. I'm not easy to deal with but I do bring tons of value. I bring love and strength, but I am not perfect, and if I don't fit in with a person or group that is okay with me."

On an earlier Sister Wives: One on One installment, Meri opened up about the demise of their 32-year marriage.

"We have a lot of history and I love him," Meri said. "He has chosen not to love me and not to want a relationship with me and so far, as to consider himself not married to me. So I think that's what we're sitting with."

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

