Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says She's a 'Safe Distance' from Flagstaff Wildfires: 'Please Pray'

Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Kody Brown have yet to update fans on their safety

Meri Brown is safe.

The Sister Wives star updated her followers on her well-being as wildfires raged on just north of Flagstaff, Arizona. In an Instagram story on Thursday, Meri said she's out of harm's way as the fires continue to spread.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Many are asking, I am a safe distance from the wildfires currently happening near Flagstaff," she wrote in a text post. "Please pray for those who are being impacted, and for all those fighting this!"

Meri didn't clarify if her husband, Kody Brown — or his other wives Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — were still in Flagstaff near the fire. The family owns a piece of property in the town, which they call Coyote Pass.

Meri Brown Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area as the Tunnel Fire — which is currently located North East of Flagstaff — has tripled in size. The wildfire was first reported on Sunday, and as of Friday morning, had grown to 20,198 acres, according to Coconino County.

Helicopters, along with hundreds of first responders, are fighting the fire — which has grown dramatically in size because of windy conditions in Arizona. A percentage of containment has not yet been declared.

Earlier this month, Janelle visited the family property in Flagstaff to start construction on her future home. Coyote Pass has a handful of land plots to fit multiple homes, where Kody and his wives all plan to build individual homes.