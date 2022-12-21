'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Not All Is Always As It Seems' in the Wake of Kody Split News

Meri Brown shared a photo of a book covering her face for the second time this year, teasing that her full story is yet to be told

By
Published on December 21, 2022 01:49 PM

Meri Brown is reminding Sister Wives fans that they don't have all the facts.

A week after confirming the end of her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown, the 51-year-old bed and breakfast owner shared a cryptic Instagram post with a familiar photo in which a book half covering her face and the text overlay: "There's so much more to the story…"

In the caption, Meri addressed what "truth" means — and how it's not always correct.

"Not all is always as it seems. Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we've created, or what we want to believe," she wrote, "It's not always about what you're looking at but also where you're looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths."

Meri ended the caption with a note about perspective: "Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides."

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Hints There's 'So Much More to the Story' After Revealing Kody Split
Meri Brown/Instagram

Commenters wondered if Meri could be teasing a tell-all project — like a book.

Meri Brown; Kody Brown
Meri Brown Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

This isn't the first time Meri has shared the same photo with a tease about her truth. In September, as Sister Wives season 17 was gearing up to air, Meri shared the book photo alongside the caption, "There's so much more to the story....#Ready."

Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Meri Brown. tlc

Last week on Sister Wives: One on One, Meri revealed Kody, 53, no longer considers them married. That means, Kody has one wife left — Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014. Janelle Brown recently separated from Kody, and Christine Brown divorced the family patriarch in November 2021.

When asked if Meri would consider reconciling with Kody, she responded, "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

