After taking time away to mourn the death of her mother, Meri Brown's bed and breakfast is now open for business again.

The Sister Wives star, 50, recently shared on Instagram that Lizzie's Heritage Inn welcomed its first guests since reopening at the beginning of June. The Utah-based lodging establishment had been closed for two months following the death of Brown's mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, in March.

"After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B and are back open for business," she wrote alongside a selfie taken at the inn.

"As I've spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I've smiled, I've cried, I've come across things I need to tell [my mom]," she continued. "Things like, now I know why the electrician didn't call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together."

"I'm nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill. Yet, I'm excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within it's [sic] walls. I also know I have a team behind me," she added.

Brown noted that she also has her late mother in her corner as well.

"I know she's still hanging around, giving me strength, guidance, and courage. I'm so grateful for that," she wrote. "My point in all this? Y'all, it takes a village! As much as I want to be independent and strong, I don't always feel like I am. I have my people to lean on, and lean on them I do! So grateful, so blessed!"

Brown confirmed on March 27 that her mother died "suddenly, unexpected and extremely way too soon" at age 76. "I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her. Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair.

"You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad," the reality star continued. "Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom!"

Ahlstrom appeared from time to time on Sister Wives, including a March episode, when she went to live with Brown early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Ahlstrom was running Lizzie's Heritage Inn, she traded places with granddaughter Mariah Brown, who left Flagstaff, Arizona, with fiancée Audrey Kriss and took on the role as innkeeper for her grandmother's safety.

meri brown and mother Meri Brown and her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom | Credit: meri brown/ instagram

More than a week after her first Mother's Day without Ahlstrom in May, Brown announced on Instagram that she was "getting the B&B ready to open up again after taking some time to grieve."