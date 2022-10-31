'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'

"To be like her in every way is what I aspire to," the Sister Wives star wrote on Monday in an Instagram tribute post

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on October 31, 2022 05:35 PM
Meri Brown. Photo: Meri Brown/instagram

Meri Brown is looking back on her late grandmother and the legacy she left behind.

In a touching Instagram tribute on Monday, the Sister Wives star shared a lengthy statement about her deceased family member. She also included two photos of her grandmother as well as a shot of her family's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn.

"Happiest of Halloween Birthday's today to my sweet, loving, loyal, beautiful, ambitious, tenacious, amazing grandmother," Brown, 51, began. "She was one of those rare women, a true queen. Always a smile on her face, always offering a helping hand, and always a giving heart. To be like her in every way is what I aspire to."

Brown then reflected on how Lizzie's Heritage Inn was the home her grandmother grew up in. With that in mind, the reality star said it's "an honor and blessing it is to be surrounded by her loving energy and vivid memory when I walk the halls of the home."

"Her mother, Lizzie, raised her to be the amazing woman she was, she in turn raised my mom to be a woman of goodness and strength, amd [sic] I only hope that part of that trickles down to me in some small way," she continued. "To be part of this amazing legacy is a true honor. Happy Birthday sweet grandma!!"

Brown has had to reflect on the loss of her loved ones as of late.

Last year, she lost her mother, Bonnie, "suddenly" at the age of 76. Bonnie's death was later documented in the most recent season of Sister Wives.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman. This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve," she wrote on Instagram in March 2021. "This woman who only knew how to do for others. This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate. This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when. This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom. She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her."

"Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that. You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad," she continued. "Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom!"

Meri Brown and her mom. Meri Brown/instagram

Brown, nonetheless, has continued to focus on the positives. She recently posted a photo of herself "enjoying" her life.

"I work hard and I play hard. I live life happy and to the fullest," she captioned an Instagram selfie. "I celebrate my wins, I cheer my people on. I don't let things get me down, at least not for long. (We all need to take a breather once in a while lol!)"

Brown is in a plural marriage with Kody Brown, though their relationship has since transitioned into a platonic friendship. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch is also spiritually married to Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown. He was previously married to ex-wife Christine Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

