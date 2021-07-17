"When you're getting yourself together, it gets lonely. But choose growth over company," reads one quote posted by Meri Brown

Meri Brown is sharing some inspirational quotes and positive reminders with her followers.

The Sister Wives star, 50, uploaded four encouraging quotes to her Instagram Story on Thursday, among them being posts about personal growth and making "the most out of" life.

"When people are financially invested, they want a return. When people are emotionally invested, they want to contribute," read one quote she shared, while another stated, "When you're getting yourself together, it gets lonely. But choose growth over company."

A third quote she posted suggested viewers "inhale" and "exhale" as "everything is going to be okay," noting that "it's going to turn out better than okay."

In the fourth post, the quote advised that it's best to "be yourself no matter what."

"Some will adore you and some will hate everything about you," it continued. "But who cares? It's your life, make the most out of it."

The series of quotes comes after she recently spoke about being brave and strong. Last week, she posted a photo of herself standing in a power stance and wearing a T-shirt that reads "Brave."

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING? Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up," she wrote on Instagram on July 8. "Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it. Don't worry. Power stance is ON! I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this."

She continued, "I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter."

The reality star has been in a rough patch in her longtime polygamist marriage to Kody Brown.

Kody and Meri wed in 1990. Three years later, the pair welcomed sister wife Janelle Brown into their plural marriage, who was followed in 1994 by Christine Brown. Most recently, Robyn Brown joined the family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Although Kody was originally legally married to only Meri, she agreed to divorce him so that he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014 — a legal change that allowed Robyn's three kids from her previous marriage to access the same insurance and other benefits as the rest of Kody's children. (Despite the legality of the divorce, Kody considers himself to be spiritually married to all four wives.)

But ever since her 2015 catfishing scandal, Kody and Meri's marriage has been on the rocks. (At the time, the TLC star entered into an online relationship with someone she thought was a man, but who actually turned out to be a female admirer.)