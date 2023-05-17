'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split

Meri Brown revealed she was no longer married to Kody Brown in 2022 during the Sister Wives: One on One episode

By
Published on May 17, 2023 01:30 PM
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Photo: Meri Brown

Meri Brown's latest inspirational quote has to do with setting standards.

The Sister Wives star is the queen of quotes on her Instagram Story, and Tuesday's post was no exception.

"Never apologize for having high standards," the quote read. "People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them."

The words were credited to "Unknown."

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Meri Brown

The quote is just one recent post that points to Meri's love of independence — following her split from husband of 32 years Kody Brown. Meri was last to leave the plural marriage in 2022 after Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also separated from Kody. The patriarch is still married to Robyn Brown.

When she announced their split, Meri acknowledged the marriage ended on Kody's terms. After moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, she expected a fresh start, but found Kody wasn't up for the task. Meri found the end of her marriage in a contradiction about Christine's decision to leave.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri said during the Sister Wives: One on One special. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the split, Meri has been filling her time with friends. She's shared other sentiments on being a single woman, plus her 2023 goals.

"Every one of us is WORTHY of what we want. It's not selfish to have a dream, desire, or goal," she wrote on Instagram. "Do you know what your dream even is? If you don't, I challenge you to start thinking about it, writing about it. Once you give yourself permission to dream, start doing something every day that gets you a little closer to it."

Related Articles
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Tension Deepens amid Accusations of 'No Respect' in New Kardashians Teaser
Kim Kardashian Is Accused of Having 'No Boundaries' or 'Respect' for Kourtney in Tense 'Kardashians' Teaser
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
Jeremy Strong attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeremy Strong Recalls His Dad's Life-Saving Heroism When He Was 8: 'He Broke All the Bones' in His Legs
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate First Anniversary as Wedding Airs on TLC: 'I'd Do It All Over'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19117 -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; Martell Holt attends the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards )
'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'