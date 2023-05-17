'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split

Meri Brown's latest inspirational quote has to do with setting standards.

The Sister Wives star is the queen of quotes on her Instagram Story, and Tuesday's post was no exception.

"Never apologize for having high standards," the quote read. "People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them."

The words were credited to "Unknown."

Meri Brown

The quote is just one recent post that points to Meri's love of independence — following her split from husband of 32 years Kody Brown. Meri was last to leave the plural marriage in 2022 after Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also separated from Kody. The patriarch is still married to Robyn Brown.

When she announced their split, Meri acknowledged the marriage ended on Kody's terms. After moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, she expected a fresh start, but found Kody wasn't up for the task. Meri found the end of her marriage in a contradiction about Christine's decision to leave.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri said during the Sister Wives: One on One special. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Since the split, Meri has been filling her time with friends. She's shared other sentiments on being a single woman, plus her 2023 goals.

"Every one of us is WORTHY of what we want. It's not selfish to have a dream, desire, or goal," she wrote on Instagram. "Do you know what your dream even is? If you don't, I challenge you to start thinking about it, writing about it. Once you give yourself permission to dream, start doing something every day that gets you a little closer to it."