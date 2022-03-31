Sister Wives' Meri Brown Ponders Future After Oregon Trip, Hopes to 'Move Forward with Intention'

Sister Wives star Meri Brown got out of town to clear her head with family and friends

Sister Wives star Meri Brown had time to think during a trip to the Oregon coast with family and friends, including her daughter Mariah Brown.

In an Instagram post, Meri, 51, shared a series of photos from the trip, including her beachside, sitting near a fire pit and hiking with her loved ones. The time away from home was what Meri's "body and soul" needed, she shared in the caption.

"Days by the beach, nights by the fire, all of it surrounded by people I love!" Meri began. "The time I spent on the Oregon coast last weekend was fulfilling, relaxing, invigorating, rejuvenating, all the things my body and soul needed."

Meri also said she's taking some inner-healing home with her — something that could help her with upcoming "dreams."

"It's interesting and revealing on days and weekends like these, what your heart and mind can let go of, and at the same time, what can fill you up, and the inspiration you can have for your future," she wrote. "Coming home with a mind a little more clear, a heart a little more at peace, excitement about my plans and dreams ahead of me, and ready for the doors that I'm positive will open up for me."

She added that her religion gives her confidence in the direction of her life. "I'm learning that as I surrender my hopes and dreams to God and the universe, and as I move forward with intention, doing the work that needs to be done, that the doors will continue to open," Meri wrote. "I expect nothing less, and nothing but the best."

Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown

In recent Sister Wives episodes, Meri has been facing a romance-less relationship with her husband, Kody Brown. The shift in their plural marriage came after Meri's catfish scandal. While she's remained married to Kody, they have decided on shifting their romantic relationship to a friendship.

One of Kody's wives, Christine Brown, left her marriage with him in late 2021. Meri married Kody in 1990, and she's expressed that her fellow wives — Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — may expect she'll leave the marriage next.

"It just kind of came down to that we're friends, which I guess is a good thing. It's a good thing," she said on an episode of the TLC series. "But I don't know, I guess I just kind of have hope for more than that.