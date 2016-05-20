Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Threats from Catfisher: 'I Will Ruin Your Life'

Meri Brown is sharing more details about how she was catfished into an online relationship with a woman last year.

“It sounded like a guy with a southern accent. We laughed a lot. It was easy to connect with him, just because there was so much in common,” says Brown in an exclusive clip from the upcoming one-hour special Catching the Catfisher. “He was very, very flirty with me. And I have guy friends and I am a little bit flirty too.”

Soon, things escalated.

“He’s like, ‘I really feel like I love you.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m married. I mean, nothing’s happening,’ ” Brown recalls.

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives‘ Meri and Janelle Brown Take ‘a Big, Huge, Scary Step’ Toward Repairing Their Relationship

Brown, 45, says she attempted to make plans to meet up with this person, but the catfisher always balked.

“There would always be something that interrupted that,” says Brown.

The person, who claimed to be named Sam, arranged for Brown to meet his best friend Lindsay.

“There was some excuse why he couldn’t, but she showed up. I was not comfortable around her. I just got the creeps from her. But I’m sitting here trying to be nice from her, because this is a friend of his.”

Things got even more concerning when Lindsay made threats toward Brown.

“She basically told me, ‘Don’t ever screw with us. Don’t mess with him. Don’t hurt him. I will ruin your life. And I will ruin your family.’ ”

In October, Brown opened up to PEOPLE about the catfishing experience and coming clean to her husband Kody Brown and her fellow sister wives.

“My family was very concerned for our safety and angry that we had been targeted,” she says. “They were relieved once I told them what was really going on and saddened that I had been so afraid of involving them that I didn’t go to them sooner.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.The Catching the Catfisher special airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.