Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says She's 'Not One That's Going to Give Up' in Her Marriage to Kody

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown revealed that he only sees wife Meri Brown "once in a blue moon"

Although Meri and Kody Brown's marriage is in on shaky ground, she isn't giving up on their relationship.

On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, it was revealed that while Kody was spending time at the homes of his other three sister wives — Christine, Janelle and Robyn — amid COVID-19, he was only seeing his first wife Meri "once in a blue moon." But despite the distance and lingering issues between the two, Meri seems committed to making their marriage work.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the season 10 premiere, Meri and her sister wives each opened up about how their relationships with one another and Kody had changed over the past decade since the TLC series premiered.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through. And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now," Meri, 50, told PEOPLE in February. "For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up."

"I'm just going to keep at it, you know? Ebb and flows in the relationship ... I think that's just kind of normal," she continued.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown Image zoom Kody and Meri Brown | Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

She also said she and Kody, 52, were "in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening."

The latest episode chronicled the onset of the pandemic, which only deepened the sense of separation that had emerged among the plural family, who were already living apart in four separate homes in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Kody and his wives have a combined 18 children.)

But for Kody and Meri, not seeing one another frequently wasn't much of a change. Meri revealed that while Kody — who was the only one going back and forth between the homes — visited her fellow three sister wives, he didn't come to her house much.

"He basically is just going to be going between Janelle and Christine and Robyn, that's typically what he does," she said. "Just calling it like it is."

Sister Wives Image zoom Brown family

And Kody acknowledged that he was only seeing his first wife "once in a blue moon," saying they "quit dating" in large part because he stopped pursuing her.

Kody wed Meri in April 1990. Three years later, the pair welcomed sister wife Janelle into their plural marriage, who was followed in 1994 by Christine. Most recently, Robyn joined the Brown family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Though Kody was originally legally married to only Meri, she agreed to divorce him so that he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014 — a legal change that allowed Robyn's three kids from her previous marriage to access the same insurance and other benefits as the rest of Kody's children. (Despite the legality of the divorce, Kody considers himself to be spiritually married to all four wives.)

Sister Wives Image zoom Kody Brown and his wives | Credit: Christine Brown/Instagram

His relationship with Meri has been strained for years, though. Attempting to repair their relationship after Meri's catfishing scandal in 2015, Kody and Meri entered therapy to deal with the emotional fallout. He would later admit that he no longer desired to be intimate with her.

On a recent episode, Kody reflected, "My relationship with Meri is at best just distant and amicable. You know, I could buck up … be tough about it, but I'm not interested in it."