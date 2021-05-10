"I'm sad knowing that in this life I'll never see her sweet smile, hear her sweet voice, or feel her loving arms around me again," Meri Brown wrote about her late mother, Bonnie

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Mourns Late Mom on First Mother's Day After Her Death: 'Still So Surreal'

Meri Brown is remembering her late mother and the bright legacy she left behind.

On Sunday, the Sister Wives star, 50, posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram in honor of Mother's Day, which comes six weeks since her mother, Bonnie, died at age 76.

Sharing a smiling photo of Bonnie, Brown began, "Happy Mother's Day to my sweet mom in heaven 💛 It's only been six short weeks since she left us, and it's still so surreal and unbelievable."

"I'm sad knowing that in this life I'll never see her sweet smile, hear her sweet voice, or feel her loving arms around me again," continued Brown. "I know in my heart she wouldn't want me to wallow, but to get up and keep going. So get up and keep going, I will."

The TLC personality said that the family matriarch "taught" her "so much" — including "how to love, how to give, how to keep an eye centered on Christ. He was always her focus."

She also said that Bonnie "accepted everyone with open arms. She never had an ill word to say about anyone. She kept her troubles to herself, not wanting to burden others."

"She loved her kids, her grandkids, and her great grandkids with a love like no other, and would do anything and everything for us. She loved dad, she missed him, a lot. I'm sure she's up there loving every second she gets to be with him again," Brown wrote.

"Her heart is stronger now, her endurance and strength the best its ever been. I have no doubt she's up there working on projects, pulling strings, making things happen for those of us left here on earth. That's who she is. That's what she does," she added.

Concluding the post, Brown asked her mom to "stay close" and continue "guiding" her in life: "Giver, helper, confidant, friend. My sweet mom.💛💛💛 I love you Mom! Stay close, keep guiding me, keep teaching me. I'll listen for your whisperings 💛."

Meri Brown Meri Brown with her late mother Bonnie | Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

Bonnie appeared from time to time on the hit TLC series, including a March episode, when she came to live with Brown in Flagstaff, Arizona, early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Bonnie was running Brown's family's bed and breakfast — Lizzie's Heritage Inn — she traded places with granddaughter Mariah Brown, who left Flagstaff with fiancée Audrey Kriss and took on the role as innkeeper for her grandmother's safety.

On the one-month anniversary of her mother's death, Brown shared a series of photos to social media, including a snapshot of Bonnie's gravesite.