"I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her," said the TLC star

Sister Wives Star Meri Brown's Mom Bonnie Dies at 76: 'She Left Us Suddenly and Way Too Soon'

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is mourning the death of her mother Bonnie.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post over the weekend, Meri, 50, announced that Bonnie "suddenly" died on Friday at age 76.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," the TLC star wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself and her mom.

"This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others. This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate. This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when," Meri continued. "This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom."

"She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon," she added. "And I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her."

Meri concluded by expressing her love for the family matriarch, writing, "Mom, I love you beyond the words I can express here, but I know you know that."

"You are loved, you are missed, and I know you are so happy celebrating on the other side with dad, hugging your daughter and son who left us too soon, reuniting with your parents, and getting to know your dad," she wrote. "Love them all, hug them all, and be happy. Or rather, just continue filling that space around you with the light that you always do. I love you Mom! March 9, 1945 — March 26, 2021."

Bonnie appeared from time to time on the hit TLC series, including on Sunday's episode, when she came to live with Meri early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Bonnie was running Meri's family's bed and breakfast — Lizzie's Heritage Inn — she traded places with granddaughter Mariah Brown, who left Flagstaff, Arizona, with fiancée Audrey Kriss and took on the role as innkeeper for her grandmother's safety.

"One of the tenets of our belief system is that we get blessings, which is kind of the word of God in our lives. Mom has had these blessings throughout her life that have told her and, you know, kind of inspired her to be that person who people can use as a shelter," Meri told cameras on the most recent episode.

Becoming emotional, Meri continued: "That's been my mom's motto her whole life," she said, wiping away tears. "Just to take people in and take care of people, it's just who she is."

On Sunday, the inn also announced the news of Bonnie's death with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our incredible mother, grandmother, innkeeper, and dearest Bonnie. She loved this home and sharing the beautiful history of Lizzie's with everyone that passed through," the caption read. "This was the perfect way to spend her last years, she always wanted to be a safe place for others; she was that and more. Anyone who has met Bonnie LOVES Bonnie. She will missed beyond words and her presence will be forever be missed in this home. Rest In Peace Grandma Bonnie."