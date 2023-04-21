'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Meditates on Feeling 'Worthy' 4 Months After Kody Split: 'Don't Give Up on Yourself'

Meri Brown announced her split from husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, during the Sister Wives: One on One special

By
Published on April 21, 2023 02:21 PM
Photo: Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown is sharing her thoughts on self-esteem.

The Sister Wives star shared a selfie on Instagram late Thursday alongside a reflective caption about herself.

"Let me tell you a secret....," she began.

What followed was advice about learning to love oneself in the current moment — not in the past or the future. "The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have," wrote Meri, 52. "If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself. "

Her advice on how to achieve that: "Don't give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"

Meri ended the post with the hashtag #WorthyUp.

The post comes four months after Meri publicly confirmed she'd split from husband of 32 years Kody Brown.

At the time, she confirmed Kody, 54, had ended their relationship by saying he did not view Meri as his romantic partner. When asked if she'd reconcile, Meri answered, "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested."

Meri is just one of Kody's wives who left the plural relationship after many years: Christine Brown was first to leave in late 2021, and Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody at the same time as Meri during TLC's Sister Wives: One on One interview special last December.

Kody remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

