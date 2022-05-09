Meri Brown is reflecting on Mother's Day.

In an Instagram story, the Sister Wives star honored her late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. Meri, 51, posted a picture of her mom with a gif that read "Happy Mother's Day." While Meri didn't say any more about her mom, she reflected on her own time as a mother, too.

In a separate story post, Meri shared a photo of herself and daughter Mariah Brown. "Love love love this kid who made me a mom!" she shared.

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Honors Late Mom and Praises Daughter Mariah on Mother’s Day Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, honored the connection between Mariah, 26, and Meri too. In their own Instagram post — which featured a photo of the mother daughter duo — they applauded all of the moms on their team.

"Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers! 💛 We are so grateful for all mothers here with us and all those who are no longer with us. We are so thankful for you today and everyday! 💛"

Meri lost her mom, Bonnie, when she "suddenly" died in March 2021. She shared the devastating loss in an Instagram post that captured how wonderful their relationship was.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," she captured the photo. Later, Meri added: "She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon and I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her."