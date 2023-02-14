'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Gives a 'Relationship Status' Update 2 Months After Confirming Split from Kody

Not long after the end of her 32-year marriage, the TLC star gives a hint that she's "leveled up"

By
Published on February 14, 2023 01:18 PM
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
Meri Brown. Photo: Meri Brown/instagram

Meri Brown is focusing on herself.

The Sister Wives star shared a quote on Monday night — just before Valentine's Day — that updated fans on her current relationship status. "Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude," the quote read.

Meri added a second quote to her Instagram Story, affirming, "If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up."


Meri Brown/Instagram

The reflective sayings come about two months after PEOPLE confirmed Meri's marriage to Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown had ended after 32 years. It was confirmed on TLC's Sister Wives: One on One special that Kody walked away from the relationship.

At the time, Meri explained how she knew her marriage was over: "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

She added, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"


Meri Brown/Instagram

The couple addressed their split publicly in a statement via Meri's Instagram in January. In it, the bed and breakfast owner noted she had "no animosity toward Kody."

Meri's marriage isn't the only Sister Wives split that's taken place in recent years. Christine Brown was first to leave the plural marriage in November 2021. Janelle Brown also revealed she'd separated from Kody in 2022 during the One on One conversations.

Kody remains married to Robyn Brown.

