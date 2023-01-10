'Sister Wive' s' Meri Brown Is Focusing on 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy'

Meri Brown is no longer in a relationship with her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, the pair revealed in December

By
Published on January 10, 2023 12:33 PM
Photo: Meri Brown Instagram

Meri Brown is looking at what she wants out of life.

The Sister Wives star often shares inspirational messages on Instagram, and in 2023 she's turning her attention toward dreams and aspirations. In examining her own worth and goals, Meri asked her Instagram followers what's holding them back from achieving their heart's desires.

"As we begin 2023, my thoughts have been a lot on dreams," began Meri, 51. "Not the ones we have at night, but our core dreams, the ones we want to make into reality, the goals and passions we all carry. Why do so many of us limit our dreams? Who told us we have to put a lid on those dreams, that we're not worthy of the life we want, the goal we want, the house, the vacation, the dream job?"

She focused her attention on self worth, and why individuals may feel their own worth is limited. "Every one of us is WORTHY of what we want. It's not selfish to have a dream, desire, or goal," she continued. "Do you know what your dream even is? If you don't, I challenge you to start thinking about it, writing about it. Once you give yourself permission to dream, start doing something every day that gets you a little closer to it."

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Is Focusing on Her 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy’
Meri Brown Instagram

Meri added that dreams don't necessarily come to fruition quickly, but it's worth taking the time to work toward them. "The time is going to pass anyway, so you may as well fulfill yourself and your life by working toward your dream," she said.

The post comes a few weeks after Meri revealed her plural marriage to Kody Brown had ended. During the Sister Wives: One on One chats, the bed and breakfast owner said Kody made the call that they're no longer married. This latest move farther apart came after Meri and Kody had kept their relationship platonic for years.

Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Meri Brown. tlc

Two other Sister Wives stars are no longer with Kody: Christine Brown left the plural marriage in 2021, and Janelle Brown also announced her separation from Kody during the One on One convrsations. Kody has expressed interest in rekindling his romance with Janelle, though she's stated she's "happy" in her life apart from the TLC patriarch.

Kody remains married to Robyn Brown.

