"If you're sick and you need to be taken care of, I'm going to have to come and do it. So that would go for any wife. Period," Kody Brown says in a sneak peek at Sunday's episode

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is raising new questions for the plural Brown family.

On the current season of Sister Wives, Kody Brown's four wives — Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn — and their children are hunkered down in their respective homes, with the family patriarch being the only one going in between houses. But as the uncertainty of the global health crisis wears on, the Browns are posed with a serious question: What would they do if one of them were to get sick?

"This is the first time it's ever even come up even in my mind," Kody says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode. "If Robyn was to get sick, my first reaction would be I need to be there to nurse her and help basically take care of Solomon and Ariella. Yes, if you're sick and you need to be taken care of, I'm going to have to come and do it. So that would go for any wife. Period."

But although Kody, 52, would be willing to rush to aid his wives if they contracted COVID, some of them would prefer that he keep his distance in that case.

"You know, I think if I were to get sick, I would tell Kody to stay away. My kids are old enough that they can take care of themselves," 51-year-old Janelle — who shares Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savannah with Kody — tells cameras. "God forbid something really horrible happens to me and I end up in the ICU or something, like, I need one of their parents whole and well."

Similarly, Christine also says she wouldn't have Kody come to her home, explaining that she and her kids would do their best to take care of each other if they got sick. (She and Kody share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.)

"If we got sick in our house. Kody wouldn't come over — there's no way. We would quarantine ourselves and just hunker down ourselves and do our best to doctor each other while we're all sick," says Christine, 48. "We would just quarantine even more so, but definitely Kody wouldn't come over if we got sick."

So if she were to get sick, "nothing would happen," she predicts in the clip. "I would just be at home alone sick. Nobody comes over here anyway, we don't see each other."

When a TLC director brings up Kody's comment about caring for any of his wives if they got sick, Meri, 50, doesn't seem to believe it.

"Kody said that if any of his wives got sick, he would go over there and take care of them," the director tells her.

"I disagree with him," says the mother of one, who shares adult daughter Mariah with Kody.

Last but not least, Robyn, 42, seems to understand Kody's stance. While she knows that "logically," her husband should "stay away," she says she "can't tell Kody that."

"It's like, what if someone's super, super ill and that's their last week of life?" she says. "I'm going to sit there and tell Kody to stay away from them? No."

Sister Wives airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.