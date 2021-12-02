Sister Wives Star Meri Brown 'Decked Out' Her Utah Bed & Breakfast for the Holidays

Meri Brown's Utah-based bed and breakfast is ready for the holidays!

On Instagram Wednesday, the 50-year-old Sister Wives star posted photos showcasing how she transformed Lizzie's Heritage Inn ahead of Christmas. Every inch of the property was covered in holiday decor, from the entryway to the staircase to the living room.

"What a fun weekend up at my B&B getting it all decked out for the holidays!" she captioned the post. "I've always thought I was pretty good at the whole Christmas decorating thing, but when you have an interior stylist friend who comes to help, well let's just say, you can learn a thing or two!"

"Loving how the house turned out and just want to sit in the living room soaking it all in! Beyond grateful for your help @blairmichael12," she added.

Photos from the living room also appeared on Lizzie's Heritage Inn's official Instagram.

"This year's Christmas decorations look absolutely stunning! We can't wait to share them with you," the post's caption read. "A big thank you to our wonderful friend Blair (@blairmichael12) for helping to decorate the home for the holidays! He truly brings the Christmas magic wherever he goes!"

Brown previously ran the bed and breakfast with her mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom. After confirming her mother's "unexpected" death in March, she temporarily closed the lodging establishment.

The reality star later revealed in June that she was "nervous" about reopening Lizzie's Heritage Inn without Ahlstrom.

"After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B and are back open for business," she previously wrote on Instagram.

"As I've spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I've smiled, I've cried, I've come across things I need to tell her. Things like, now I know why the electrician didn't call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together," she continued. "I'm nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill. Yet, I'm excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within it's [sic] walls."

Brown explained that "it takes a village" to keep the place running, adding that she has "a team" supporting her through it all.

The TLC personality has been married to Kody Brown since 1990. Janelle Brown entered into a plural marriage with Meri and Kody, 52, in 1993 and Robyn Brown later joined in 2010.

Kody had only been officially married to Meri, though he separated from Meri on paper in 2014 so he could legally wed Robyn.