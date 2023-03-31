'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Contemplates 'Who I Was ... Who I Am Becoming' 3 Months After Kody Split

Meri Brown ended her plural marriage to Sister Wives husband Kody Brown in late 2022

Published on March 31, 2023
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Quote About 'Who I Was Before'
Photo: Meri Brown TikTok

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is feeling reflective.

The TLC lead shared two inspirational quotes on her Instagram Story Thursday, including one that read, "Who I was does not dictate who I am and who I am becoming." The quote was credited to Mel Robbins.

Meri's second shared quote was from late poet Maya Angelou: "We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve the beauty."

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Quote About ‘Who I Was Before’
Meri Brown Instagram

Meri, 52, was one of four sister wives married to Kody Brown until late 2022. But before that, they had struggled with their romance turning platonic after Meri was catfished into an emotional affair with a woman who pretended to be a man on the internet.

During the Sister Wives: One on One conversations that aired in December, Meri revealed when she knew her marriage was over.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she said. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Meri took the words to heart. "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Quote About ‘Who I Was Before’
Meri Brown Instagram

Meri isn't the only sister wife to walk away from the Browns' plural marriage — Christine Brown was the first to leave her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021, and Janelle Brown also revealed during the One on One special that she'd separated from Kody.

Robyn Brown is now the only one of the women who remains married to Kody.

